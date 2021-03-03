Class B: Elkhorn North gets state tournament win in debut season

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North’s rookie year in girls basketball has made it to the Class B semifinals.
The school, which opened in August, became the first in Class A or B to qualify for state in girls basketball in its first year.
It wasn’t easy beating Omaha Gross for the second time. The Wolves had a two-point third quarter in falling behind 26-22, but scored the first seven of the fourth and went on to win 35-28 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North sophomore Hannah Nadgwick had six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
