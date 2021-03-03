Class B: Elkhorn North gets state tournament win in debut season

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North’s rookie year in girls basketball has made it to the Class B semifinals.

The school, which opened in August, became the first in Class A or B to qualify for state in girls basketball in its first year.

It wasn’t easy beating Omaha Gross for the second time. The Wolves had a two-point third quarter in falling behind 26-22, but scored the first seven of the fourth and went on to win 35-28 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North sophomore Hannah Nadgwick had six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.