Class B: Elkhorn North gets state tournament win in debut season
BASKETBALL

Class B: Elkhorn North gets state tournament win in debut season

Britt Prince

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince drives to the basket against Omaha Gross.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North’s rookie year in girls basketball has made it to the Class B semifinals.

The school, which opened in August, became the first in Class A or B to qualify for state in girls basketball in its first year.

It wasn’t easy beating Omaha Gross for the second time. The Wolves had a two-point third quarter in falling behind 26-22, but scored the first seven of the fourth and went on to win 35-28 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North sophomore Hannah Nadgwick had six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday

