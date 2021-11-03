Class B: Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt began its pursuit of a record seventh consecutive state volleyball title with a straight-set victory over Omaha Duchesne.

The No. 2-ranked SkyHawks (32-7) beat River Cities Conference rival Duchesne 25-12, 25-19, 25-8 in the first match of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We battled through some nerves,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “We were challenged, and we came out on the winning end, which is, honestly right now, it's survive and advance, right?

“I thought we did a lot of really good things, especially in that first set and the third set. Second set, I felt like we were a little bit on our heels, but it was almost like the nerves came a little bit later instead of right away.”

Eighth-ranked Duchesne (20-17) played its best in the second set, trailing only 15-13 before making back-to-back hitting errors that sparked a 5-1 Skutt run and forced a Cardinal timeout.

Duchesne then led 6-4 in the third set. Skutt’s answer was eight consecutive points to start a 16-1 run.