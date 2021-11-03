Class B: Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt, Waverly and Norris advance to semifinals

Grace Heaney, a 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, had a match-high 13 kills with four blocks. Middle hitter Kailey Hrbek (12 points with six blocks), outside hitter Hannah Nadgwick (11 points with eight kills) and middle Ava Spies (10 with four blocks) all were double-digit scorers.

“We had a pretty balanced effort and that's what we talked a lot about coming into this, we want to be a balanced attack, and we want to keep every hitter engaged and so that they were having to make just different adjustments and not knowing was coming,” Gragert said. “Both of our middles did a great job of doing their job.”

York (26-10) clawed back in the second set for a 19-19 tie. Neither team scored consecutive points until the Dukes went ahead 24-23 on a touch call. Nadgwick then pounded back-to-back kills before Heaney secured the set win with a kill.

“I was just really proud that they stayed competitive instead of being afraid to lose. They just kind of went after it,” Gragert said. “Getting that that game was a huge shift.”

Elkhorn North beat Norris in a best-of three at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational in mid-season for one of the Titans’ two losses. Norris got the equalizer in a four-set road win on Oct. 21.