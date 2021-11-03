Class B: Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt, Waverly and Norris advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt began its pursuit of a record seventh consecutive state volleyball title with a straight-set victory over Omaha Duchesne.
The No. 2-ranked SkyHawks (32-7) beat River Cities Conference rival Duchesne 25-12, 25-19, 25-8 in the first match of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We battled through some nerves,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “We were challenged, and we came out on the winning end, which is, honestly right now, it's survive and advance, right?
“I thought we did a lot of really good things, especially in that first set and the third set. Second set, I felt like we were a little bit on our heels, but it was almost like the nerves came a little bit later instead of right away.”
Eighth-ranked Duchesne (20-17) played its best in the second set, trailing only 15-13 before making back-to-back hitting errors that sparked a 5-1 Skutt run and forced a Cardinal timeout.
Duchesne then led 6-4 in the third set. Skutt’s answer was eight consecutive points to start a 16-1 run.
“We've been doing that all year,” Saunders said. “We’re like we just get in like a groove. And that's when everybody's confidence goes up and things just start going really well. And whenever you can do that, state time, regular season time, it gives your whole team a lift.”
Morgan Burke (12 kills), Ava Heyne (11) and Ivy Leuck (nine) led the SkyHawks’ attack. Lily Snodgrass was Duchesne’s top point producer with four kills and five blocks.
Omaha Skutt (32-7)..................25 25 25
Omaha Duchesne (20-17)...........12 19 8
OS (kills-aces-blocks): Abigail Schomers 2-1-2, Ava Heyne 11-0-2, Hailey Kiscoan 4-0-1, Grace Kremer 4-0-1, Morgan Burke 12-2-0, Ivy Leuck 9-0-0, Hannah Beran 0-4-0.
OD: Rilyn Gish 1-0-4, Gen Murray 1-1-1, Lily Snodgrass 4-0-5, Kobie Patten 2-0-0, Emily Love 1-0-0, Elizabeth Layson 4-0-2.
Set assists: OS, Schomers 36, Paisley Douglas 1, Anna Weberg 1, Burke 1, Leuck 1. OD, Murray 8, Meghan Anderson 8.
Elkhorn North 3, York 0
Elkhorn North’s first state appearance is lasting long enough for a chance to beat Class B’s No. 1 team for the second time this season.
The Class B No. 4 Wolves (22-11) earned their shot at Norris, their opponent in Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 win over No. 7 York in Wednesday’s opening round.
“I think there are little pieces that put together a program and the longevity is huge,” Wolves coach Jenny Gragert said. “Last year we got to a district final and it was like, ‘This is where we want to go, but we're not satisfied. Next year let's get to state.’ So to make it to the (semifinals) is just huge for the program and for its culture.”
Grace Heaney, a 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, had a match-high 13 kills with four blocks. Middle hitter Kailey Hrbek (12 points with six blocks), outside hitter Hannah Nadgwick (11 points with eight kills) and middle Ava Spies (10 with four blocks) all were double-digit scorers.
“We had a pretty balanced effort and that's what we talked a lot about coming into this, we want to be a balanced attack, and we want to keep every hitter engaged and so that they were having to make just different adjustments and not knowing was coming,” Gragert said. “Both of our middles did a great job of doing their job.”
York (26-10) clawed back in the second set for a 19-19 tie. Neither team scored consecutive points until the Dukes went ahead 24-23 on a touch call. Nadgwick then pounded back-to-back kills before Heaney secured the set win with a kill.
“I was just really proud that they stayed competitive instead of being afraid to lose. They just kind of went after it,” Gragert said. “Getting that that game was a huge shift.”
Elkhorn North beat Norris in a best-of three at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational in mid-season for one of the Titans’ two losses. Norris got the equalizer in a four-set road win on Oct. 21.
“Norris is a very balanced team,” Gragert said. “They're going to come at us on all cylinders, and they have a lot of experience. I think that we need to have the same attitude that we did today, and that is just to stay the course and calm the nerves.”
Elkhorn North (22-11)................25 26 25
York (26-10).............................16 24 12
EN (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Booth 2-3-3, Kailey Hrbek 5-1-6, Grace Heaney 13-2-4, Shannon Heaney 4-1-1, Ava Spies 6-0-4, Hannah Nadgwick 8-1-2.
Y: Brynn Hirschfeld 1-1-1, Ava Ziemba 3-1-1, Masa Scheierman 15-1-2, Melanie Driewer 2-0-0, Mia Burke 2-0-, Rylyn Cast 3-0-3, Kelly Erwin 1-0-0, Libby Troester 0-1-0.
Set assists: EN, Booth 30, Haylee Wolf 4, Spies , G. Heaney 1. Y, Hirschfeld 12, Troester 6, Josephine Loosvelt 1, Scheierman 1.
Waverly 3, Grand Island Northwest 0
The wait was long, but Bekka Allick made sure to make the most of it.
Allick, No. 3 Waverly’s all-state senior outside hitter and Nebraska volleyball commit, played in her first state tournament match Wednesday.
The results couldn’t have been better for Allick and her teammates.
After missing last year’s tournament with a leg injury, Allick made her presence felt early and often, finishing with a match-high 23 kills in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win over No. 6 Grand Island Northwest in the opening round of the Class B tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Honestly, it’s an unreal feeling,” Allick said. “I don’t think it’ll sink in until later when we’re eating lunch, but it was awesome. We felt we really had something to prove today, even though we were the higher seed, and I feel we did.”
Allick, who missed the regular-season meeting with Northwest (24-12) while playing with the USA U18 national team in Mexico, showed off a strong swing and also shined behind the service line and with her back-row defense.
Her mindset was simple.
“I just tried to rely on my teammates,” Allick said. “I relied on Karsen (VanScoy) because she’s played here for four years and playing on the big stage is different. I just wanted to have the freedom out there to be the best version of myself I could.”
Waverly coach Terri Neujahr was quick to compliment her senior leader.
“She’s everything out there,” Neujahr said. "She’s just a game-changer and a match-changer. Even though she played in Mexico, today was a bit different because you’re playing in front of all your friends and family. It’s almost more pressure. But she handled it so well.”
Allick’s kill and block capped a 5-0 run late in the first set to break open a tight affair. She would tally seven and eight kills, respectively, in the second and third sets as the Vikings kept Northwest at bay.
Neujahr was also pleased with her team’s aggressive serving, which put Northwest on its heels.
“We’ve been hitting our serves hard in practice recently,” Neujahr said. “It was great to see it pay off today.”
The Vikings (24-11) were far from a one-person show, however. VanScoy, a libero and Northwest Missouri State commit, anchored a strong defensive effort, while sophomore Eden Moore and juniors Kara Kassebaum and Jaelyn Dicke provided nice options for setter Hannah Allick to distribute the ball. Dicke ended the first two sets with kills from her outside hitter spot.
— Shawn Ekwall, Lincoln Journal Star
Waverly (24-11)............25 25 25
GI Northwest (24-12)...20 18 19
W (kills-aces-blocks): Kara Kassebaum 7-1-0, Eden Moore 5-0-0, Hannah Allick 3-0-0, Madyson Bannit 2-0-1, Jaelyn Dicke 6-0-0, Rebekah Allick 23-0-2.
GINW: Ashlynn Brown 7-0-0, Rylie Rice 0-0-1, Whitney Loman 9-0-1, Macie Middleton 0-1-0, Taylor Jakubowski 5-0-1, Halle Palu, 0-0-1, Chloe Mader 7-2-1, Makinzi Havranek 1-0-0.
Set assists: W, Hannah Allick 36, Joslyn Rice 1, Karsen VanScot 1. GINW, Makinzi Havranek 15, Macie Middleton 11, Sophia McKinney 1.
Norris 3, Adams Central 0
It’s been a year of one-word themes for the Norris volleyball team.
The word of the day Wednesday? Hungry.
Class B No. 1 Norris has been on a mission all year, and it showed its hunger to continue a quest for a state title with a brisk 25-5, 25-18, 25-8 sweep of No. 9 Adams Central.
“All season we’ve had word themes,” Titans coach Christina Boesiger said. “Today’s word was 'hungry.' And it started about 6:30 this morning in the gym and continued right through the match.”
A season-long mission to climb one rung higher than last season’s state runner-up finish has been a point of emphasis for the Titans. Veteran players such as Ella Waters, Maisie Boesiger, Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher made sure there’d be no sluggish moments early Wednesday.
The Titans' strong front-row presence showed early on, as Norris ran off 15 straight points in a dominating first set. Waters, who finished with a match-high 16 kills, tallied eight in the frame.
Norris also sent back several Patriots’ attacks with the strong blocking work of Waters, Celia Spilker, Jelinek and Kircher.
“We always try and get off to a quick start,” Boesiger said. “We like to set the tone early and place an emphasis on it. I thought our block presence at the net was outstanding.
After falling to perennial power Omaha Skutt in last year’s final, Christina Boesiger is hopeful her team has closed the gap enough to get over the hump in 2021.
However, the coach said her team is taking it one match at a time.
“The girls know when you get down here it’s anyone’s tourney,” Boesiger said. “That’s why the word ‘hungry’ was used today. Our girls know they have to be hungry for it.”
— Shawn Ekwall, Lincoln Journal Star
Norris (34-2)...................25 25 25
Adams Central (19-15).....5 18 8
N (kills-aces-blocks): Alivia Hausmann 0-2-0, Grayson Piening 0-3-0, Sydney Jelinek, 5-0-1, Maisie Boesiger 4-4-0, Anistyn Rice 3-0-1, Billie Kircher 11-1-7, Ella Waters 15-0-2, Celia Spilker 4-0-7.
AC: Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Megyn Scott 4-0-0, Lauryn Scott 7-1-1, Rachel Goodon 0-0-1, Emma Estrada 3-0-0.
Set assists: N, Maisie Boesiger 31, Grayson Piening 6, Sydney Guthard 1, Alivia Hausmann 1, Anna Jelinek 1. AC, Chelsey Wiseman.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH