Class B: Elkhorn North rallies for overtime win against Elkhorn

This first state baseball tournament appearance by Elkhorn North is proving to be something special.

The Wolves squandered an eight-run lead but rallied for a 12-8, 10-inning win over Elkhorn on Monday night at the Class B tourney at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. Elkhorn North moves on to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Tuesday against Waverly.

The Antlers will play Central City in a 4 p.m. losers bracket game Tuesday at Millard North.

The Wolves won their first tournament game Saturday with an 11-0 victory over Omaha Gross. But there was much more drama Monday night before the victory was secured in extra innings.

With the game tied 8-8 in the 10th, the Wolves scored four to finally put away the stubborn Antlers. An RBI single by Carson Ripley put Elkhorn North on top and the Antlers added three more -- RBIs by Chris Thiessen and Nathan Cunningham and a run-producing infield error.

Freshman reliever Sam Huff, who entered the game in the fifth inning, walked the leadoff batter in the 10th and was replaced by Kyler Hanson. He retired the next three to nail down the victory.

The game seemed all but over when Jett Grossart clubbed a three-run homer to give Elkhorn North an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. But the Antlers fought back, starting with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Elkhorn then erupted for seven in the sixth to get it tied. Ben Reynolds had a two-run single in the inning while four other players -- Chase Smith, Cooper Fedde, K.J. Schenck and Jackson Carle -- had RBIs.

The score remained 8-8, though the Antlers threatened in the ninth. Elkhorn had runners at first and second with none out but Huff escaped the jam with the help of a double play.

The Wolves had built their lead in the middle innings. They scored one in the third, three in the fourth -- two on Grossart's single -- and three in the fifth on Grossart's homer.

Elkhorn North (21-10) ...001;430;000;4--12;12;2

Elkhorn (16-14) ...000;017;000;0--8;9;3

W: Huff. L: Stanley. 2B: EN, Cunningham; E, Smith. 3B: E, Schenck. HR: EN, Grossart.

