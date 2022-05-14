Class B: Elkhorn North scores 10 runs in the fourth as Wolves shut out Omaha Gross

Elkhorn North made its first state baseball tournament game a memorable one.

The Wolves rolled to an 11-0 win over Omaha Gross in a first-round Class B game at Werner Park. Elkhorn North was making its tourney debut in its second season of varsity play.

"Gross was one of the only Class B teams we hadn't beaten," Wolves coach Anthony Dunn said. "We played loose and free with a lot of energy."

Elkhorn North led just 1-0 after three innings but broke the game open with a huge fourth. The Wolves sent 14 to the plate and scored 10 runs on nine hits and two Cougars errors.

"I think our biggest inning this season was maybe five runs," Dunn said. "We did a good job of executing."

Elkhorn North had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Luke Tillman. The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Wolves feasted on three Gross pitchers.

​Easton Mains had a two-run triple and Jett Grossart a two-run single to highlight the big inning.

"We have a close bond with each other," Grossart said. "It felt really good to have an inning like that."

Tillman, Trey Wells, Isaiah Miller and Ethan Edwards also had RBIs in the fourth.

Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill picked up the victory, going 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out eight.

Though it wasn't apparent on the field, Harrahill said there was a slight sense of nerves on the bus ride over to Werner Park.

"I think there were some first-game jitters," he said. "But once we got here, I think we were really focused."

Harrahill was lifted early in the mercy-rule shortened game. His early exit will allow him to come back one day sooner in the tourney because of his limited pitch count.

"I really wanted to finish," he said. "But I can understand what our coach was doing."

Elkhorn North moves on to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Creighton pledge Connor Capece had the only hit for the Cougars, who will play in a 1 p.m. losers bracket game Monday at UNO.

Omaha Gross (18-8).........000 00 — 0 1 2

Elkhorn North (19-11)......100 (10)x—11 12 0

W: Harrahill. L: C. Capece. 2B: EN, Thiessen, Wells. 3B: EN, Mains.

