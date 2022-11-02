 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Class B: Elkhorn North sweeps Grand Island Northwest in first round

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

LINCOLN — Grace Heaney had 15 kills as Elkhorn North swept Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolves won 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.​

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert