Class B: Elkhorn North sweeps Grand Island Northwest in first round

LINCOLN — Grace Heaney had 15 kills as Elkhorn North swept Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolves won 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
LINCOLN — Grace Heaney had 15 kills as Elkhorn North swept Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolves won 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.