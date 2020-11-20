 Skip to main content
Class B: Elkhorn take control in second half to defeat Aurora, win state title
Elkhorn defeated Aurora 42-19 on Friday night to capture the Class B state football championship.

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime but the Antlers took control by outscoring the Huskies 22-0 in the third quarter.

Quarterback Grant Gutschow ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Antlers finished the season 11-2.

It was the sixth state title for Elkhorn and its first since 2011, all under longtime coach Mark Wortman.

Aurora finishes the season 9-4.

