Class B: Elkhorn take control in second half to defeat Aurora, win state title

Elkhorn defeated Aurora 42-19 on Friday night to capture the Class B state football championship.
The game was tied 13-13 at halftime but the Antlers took control by outscoring the Huskies 22-0 in the third quarter.
Quarterback Grant Gutschow ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Antlers finished the season 11-2.
It was the sixth state title for Elkhorn and its first since 2011, all under longtime coach Mark Wortman.
Aurora finishes the season 9-4.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw, left and Elkhorn's Aiden Young collide in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen breaks up first-quarter pass intended for Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Britton Kemling splits the Elkhorn defense in the first quarter after catching the ball.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Mikey Hart can't tackle Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw as he scores the first touchdown of the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo gets tackled by Aurora's Cayden Phillips in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Mack Owens runs the ball on their first drive against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen catches what would have been a touchdown pass in front of Aurora's Jacob Settles, but it was called back on a penalty.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Jacob Settles catches a long second-quarter pass in front of Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow scores a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young gets tackled by Aurora's Brady Collingham in the third quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert intercepts a third-quarter pass against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert catches a third quarter touchdown pass ahead of Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young looks behind to see no one near him during a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young breaks off a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre throws a pass against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries reaches for a pass against Bergan defender Cooper Weitzel.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord players react as their Class C2 championship trophy is handed to them after defeating Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is tackled by Ord linebacker Gage Racek.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Gavin Logemann is blocked by Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer from catching a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is pushed out of bounds by Ord defensive back Zach Smith.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is pulled down by Ord defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Johnny DeRiso attempts to catch a pass with Bergan linebacker Cal Janke in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre runs the ball against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter misses a pass with Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is tackled midair by linebacker Gage Racek as he pulls in a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord linebacker Gage Racek tackles Bergan Wide receiver Shea Gossett.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Cal Janke runs the ball while flanked by Ord defense
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Ord players hug after the final seconds of the Class C2 championship game where they defeated Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord fans cheer on their team as they play in the Class C2 championship game against Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries holds a pass in his fingertips as Fremont Bergan linebacker Cal Janke reaches up.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
