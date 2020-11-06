Class B football: Adams Central defeats Ashland-Greenwood to advance to semifinals

Adams Central defeated Ashland-Greenwood 35-6 in the Class B quarterfinals.
The No. 5 Patriots (9-2) held No. 2 Ashland (10-1) to a second-quarter touchdown while scoring the final 35 points.
Cam Foster threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Slechta to seal the win.
Adams Central (9-2)........0 14 0 21—35
At Ashland-GW (10-1).....0 6 0 0—6
AG: Logan Sobota 4 pass from Cale Jacobsen (PAT failed)
AC: Elijah Mulligan 82 run (Tyler Slechta kick)
AC: Cam Foster 14 run (Slechta kick)
AC: Slade Smith 1 run (Slechta kick)
AC: Slechta 43 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC: Slechta 54 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
Plattsmouth 34, Bennington 27
The No. 6 Blue Devils upended No. 1 Bennington (9-2) after trailing 20-13 at halftime.
Bennington tied the game at 27 on Kale Bird’s pass to Cayden Bluhm for a 67-yard touchdown only to give up the go-ahead touchdown to Adam Eggert on a 95-yard, Statue-of-Liberty kickoff return with 10:19 to play.
Plattsmouth (8-2) stopped the Badgers on downs with 6:05 left and then halted their final drive with a fumble recovery with 1:21 left.
Aurora 28, Norris 21
Mac k Owens’ fourth touchdown of the game, with 3:38 left in the third quarter, ended the scoring as No. 8 Aurora won for the eighth time in nine starts after losing its first two games. No. 5 Norris (8-3) dropped two of its final three games.
