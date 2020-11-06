Class B football: Adams Central defeats Ashland-Greenwood to advance to semifinals

Plattsmouth (8-2) stopped the Badgers on downs with 6:05 left and then halted their final drive with a fumble recovery with 1:21 left.

Aurora 28, Norris 21

Mac k Owens’ fourth touchdown of the game, with 3:38 left in the third quarter, ended the scoring as No. 8 Aurora won for the eighth time in nine starts after losing its first two games. No. 5 Norris (8-3) dropped two of its final three games.