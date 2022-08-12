Class B football: After championship season, Bennington looks to make another postseason run

Trey Bird made the most of his time as a backup.

While waiting to take the reins of Bennington's high-powered offense, he took mental notes on the sideline during games. He learned during practice reps. He even picked up tips when he went home.

Trey spent that time watching his older brother, Kale, who threw for more than 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2020. Kale also took a similar path.

He followed Nick Bohn, who amassed 3,121 yards passing and 38 scores as a senior for the Badgers in 2019.

"I watched Kale and if the team would get down, he'd just do what he could to get everyone back up. He just stayed calm," Trey said.

That calming influence has served Trey well. As a junior, he completed 63.6% of his passes and threw for 2,181 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall.

"I had high expectations for myself because I knew I was a good player," Bird said. "And with our offensive line, our receivers and our defense, everyone around me was so good. I felt less pressure knowing that."

Everything came together for the Badgers in 2021.

They won every game by double digits, including a 42-14 win over Aurora in the Class B final, giving the program its first state title since 1989.

Now in addition to being the team's quarterback, Bird is also a leader off the field.

"Trey has excelled in vocalizing," Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. "Last year he let those seniors take that vocal role, but this year he's stepped up and done a really good job with that."

One of those senior leaders from last season was running back Dylan Mostek. He capped his high school career with 218 yards and four touchdowns in the final, breaking the state's 11-man single-season rushing record in the process, finishing with 3,089 yards.

Mostek has hung up his football cleats and is running for the Nebraska track team. Lenhart said senior Nick Colvert, who rushed for 404 yards and six touchdowns as a backup last season, will be the new starter.

"We can't replace Dylan," Bird said. "But Nick Colvert is really good, he's put a lot of work in the weight room."

Bennington graduated more than half of last year's starters, but Lenhart thinks the team's depth is good; many Badgers will get their first shot at significant playing time. He expects 29 seniors to be on the roster this fall.

And Bird and his coach like the returning skill players.

"We have a lot of playmakers ... so to get them the ball we'll need to throw it around," Lenhart said. "That's what I love about our offense, it really emphasizes the playmakers and gets them in a position to be successful."

And Bird will be the distributor.

"Last year, Trey threw the ball really well. I think you'll see he's improved," Lenhart said.

Bird attended a football camp in late July at Morningside, where Kale is a backup quarterback. The Mustangs have won three of the past four NAIA championships.

Bohn also is a starting quarterback. He was named the Northern Sun offensive newcomer of the year last fall, when he averaged 250 yards of offense per game for Wayne State.

Trey said he likes playing basketball as much as football, but Lenhart said Bird — if he wants — has the ability to play at the next level.

"I think Trey would have a bright future in college football," the coach said. "I think he has the skills and the assets, and most importantly the mentality to be successful."

TOP 10

— Rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Omaha Skutt at Bennington: Aug. 26, Bennington won 42-7 in 2021. Last year’s win put the Badgers over the hump.

Scottsbluff at Lincoln Pius X: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Thunderbolts’ return to Class B comes against a state favorite.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross: Sept. 8, didn't play in 2021. Cougars could be a surprise team.

Bennington at Lincoln Pius X: Sept. 16, didn't play in 2021. First-time meeting.

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn: Sept. 16, Elkhorn won 33-13 in 2021. A rarity — both teams return a majority of their starters.

Elkhorn at Bennington: Sept. 23, Bennington won 49-14, 28-7 in 2021. Badgers’ D owned the Antlers in those 2021 games.

Scottsbluff at Waverly: Sept. 30, didn't play in 2021. Farthest east the Bearcats have come in the regular season in Class B.

Norris at Beatrice: Sept. 30, Beatrice won 35-21 in 2021. Best win of Beatrice’s 2021 campaign was against the Titans.

Waverly at Lincoln Pius X: Oct. 7, didn't play in 2021. First meeting since 2009.

Lincoln Pius X at Beatrice: Oct. 14, didn't play in 2021. First meeting since 2015.

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt: Oct. 21, Skutt won 55-27 in 2021. Could be for the district title.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Aidan Betz (Elkhorn, 6-2/280, Sr., DL): Will be the leader of the Antler lines.

Noah Boyd (Omaha Skutt, 6-1/205, Sr., K: Was 12 of 14 on FGs with a long of 47.

Others to watch

Wyatt Archer (Omaha Skutt, 5-10/185, Sr., WR-DB): Iowa State landed his commitment on the first day of Skutt’s practice.

Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff, 5-11/195, Jr., RB-LB): Ran for 1,800 yards and 25 TDs as a sophomore.

Jake Garcia (Omaha Gross, 6-1/190, Sr., RB-OLB): The two-time 1,000-yarder runs behind lineman Sal Nacarelli.

Victor Isele (Grand Island Northwest, 6-3/215, Sr., TE-OLB): Committed to North Dakota State.

Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff, 6-7/285, Sr., L): Husker commit transferred from Mitchell.

Deegan Nelson (Beatrice, 6-0/200, Sr., RB-LB): Already has 2,000 yards rushing and hits hard on defense.

Ethan Nguyen (Bennington, 6-2/230, Sr., DL): A key to the Badgers’ reloading on defense.

Cooper Skrobecki (Waverly, 6-2/215, Sr., TE-LB): Team leader in tackles and interceptions.

— By Stu Pospisil