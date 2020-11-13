Class B football: Aurora will face Elkhorn for state football championship

Brady Collingham interception return for a touchdown sealed Aurora's 21-12 win over Plattsmouth.

Aurora, which won the 2018 Class C-1 title, got a touchdown run and pass from Ethan Shaw in the first half for a 14-0 lead.

Plattsmouth, looking to reach its first state final since 1979, rallied as Christian Meneses scored before halftime and Jack Alexander hit Adam Eggert on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 7:26 left.

The Blue Devils got the ball back deep in their own territory and that's when Collingham came up with his pick-six.

After starting the season 0-2, Aurora has won nine of its last 10 games.

Elkhorn 33, Hastings 28

In a game that featured four lead changes and three ties, Elkhorn had the final response.

Gannon Gragert caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gutschow with 59 seconds left to give the Antlers a 33-28 win after a wild finish.

Elkhorn broke a 21-21 tie when Isaac Robinson scored from 12 yards out, but the PAT kick was blocked. Hastings quickly answered as Jarrett Synek found Braden Kalvelage at the near pylon for a 26-yard scoring pass with 2:11 left. Those two also connected on a 66-yard scoring pass in the first quarter.