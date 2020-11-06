Class B football: Hastings defeats Grand Island Northwest to advance to semifinals

Hastings defeated Grand Island Northwest 45-42 in the Class B quarterfinals Friday night.

Breyer Menke’s 26-yard field goal with 12.5 seconds left broke a 42-42 tie for the No. 3 Tigers (9-1), who beat No. 8 Northwest (6-4) for the second time in three weeks.

Plattsmouth 34, Bennington 27

The No. 6 Blue Devils upended No. 1 Bennington (9-2) after trailing 20-13 at halftime.

Bennington tied the game at 27 on Kale Bird’s pass to Cayden Bluhm for a 67-yard touchdown only to give up the go-ahead touchdown to Adam Eggert on a 95-yard, Statue-of-Liberty kickoff return with 10:19 to play.

Plattsmouth (8-2) stopped the Badgers on downs with 6:05 left and then halted their final drive with a fumble recovery with 1:21 left.

Aurora 28, Norris 21

Mack Owens’ fourth touchdown of the game, with 3:38 left in the third quarter, ended the scoring as No. 8 Aurora won for the eighth time in nine starts after losing its first two games. No. 5 Norris (8-3) dropped two of its final three games.

Elkhorn 41, Waverly 16