Class B football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class B football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Aurora (9-4)
There’s a good nucleus from the 2020 runners-up. The starting front seven on defense returns, though coach Kyle Peterson may shuffle them to get bigger. Secondary must gain game experience. Mack Owens, a 1,000-yarder, will be running behind All-Nebraska senior Gage Griffith and three more starting O-linemen.
2. Omaha Skutt (6-4)
The SkyHawks bring back more starting experience than usual on the offensive line because they were forced to play when “we didn't have any senior linemen last year due to quarantines," coach Matt Turman said. Wyoming pledge Caden Becker returns at QB and Turman says Wyatt Archer and Emmett Hassenstab could be the most dangerous receiving combo in Class B.
3. Elkhorn (11-2)
After 41 seasons, the Antlers are coached by someone other than Mark Wortman. Assistant Dan Feickert got the call as Wortman’s successor. Junior tackle Aidan Betz and slotback Hayden Stec are among the top players.
4. Plattsmouth (8-3)
Coach Bob Dzuris said the Blue Devils will have a strong running game with Christian Meneses, Class B’s leading rusher in 2020, and a solid defense. “Still searching for the right quarterback.”
5. Waverly (8-3)
Two-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown accounts for two of the Vikings’ 13 returning starter positions. "We return a very solid group on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball," coach Reed Manstedt said. “We have some big holes, especially at running back, but we have some very good candidates for those spots.”
6. Bennington (9-2)
A majority of the Badger senior class has been playing varsity since they were sophomore. Four starters are back on the offensive line. Bennington will be breaking in a new quarterback after Kale Bird’s graduation, and will be young at inside linebacker.
7. Norris (8-3)
The Titans will sport a different look in that team speed is better and younger players have gotten stronger. Linemen need to find their “nasty motor," coach Ty Twarling said.
8. Grand Island Northwest (6-4)
Sam Hartman at quarterback will be working with an entirely new group of wide receivers. Running back may be by committee. Aidan Davies and Gibson Kennedy are among the linebackers.
9. Blair (6-4)
Returning all-stater Wyatt Ogle will be the old man of the lines. There’s good depth at receiver for the new QB, either senior Mark Donner or sophomore Bode Soukup, to make connections. The secondary should be the strength of the defense.
10. Elkhorn North (1-8)
The first senior class for the Wolves should garner the school’s first playoff berth, maybe more. All 22 starters, of course, are back. Kyree Bennett will be a primary target for QB Easton Mains.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Gage Griffith, Aurora, 6-2/290, Sr., OL-DL
Showed his power with sweep of the 2021 throws golds at state track.
Wyatt Ogle, Blair, 6-3/280, Sr., OL
The Bears will reload their line around him.
Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-2/265, Sr., OL-DL
Already a two-time All-Nebraska first-teamer.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 5-10/188, Sr., RB
Ran for 1,740 yards and 20 TDs.
Rashad Madden, Ralston, 5-9/170, Sr., RB
Averaged 140 yards in a seven-game season.
Luke MacDonald, Bennington, 6-0/205, Sr., DL
Will use his speed and strength to compensate for size.
Mack Owens, Aurora, 6-2/215, Sr., RB-LB
Two-way impact player for the preseason favorites.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 6-0/185, Sr., QB-DB
Tossed 27 touchdown passes last season.
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3/185, Sr., WR
He and QB Austin Schwarz make a nice combo.
Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt, 6-4/220, Sr., QB
Has committed to Wyoming.
Noteworthy games
Aug. 27
Aurora at North Platte (2020, NP 13-6): One of the two best Class A/B crossover games.
Elkhorn at Norris (2020, N 28-18): Antlers overcame last year’s loss to win state.
Sept. 3
Bennington at Aurora (2020, B: 31-18): Both quarterbacks will be starting their second games.
Waverly at Omaha Skutt (2020, W 17-7): Each team returns 13 starters and a quarterback.
Sept. 10
Elkhorn at Waverly (2020, E 13-7, 41-16): First game on Waverly’s new turf field.
Sept. 17
Skutt at Bennington (2020, S 28-25): Badgers have never beaten Skutt.
Oct. 1
Skutt at Gretna (2020, G 31-28): The best Class A/B crossover game.
Oct. 8
Bennington at Elkhorn (2020, B 42-34): Expect a lower-scoring game this time.
Waverly at Plattsmouth (2020, W 36-0): Blue Devils are tough at home.
Oct. 22
Skutt at Elkhorn (2020, E 24-21): Matchup of Class B’s past two champions.