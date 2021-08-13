Class B football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Coach Bob Dzuris said the Blue Devils will have a strong running game with Christian Meneses, Class B’s leading rusher in 2020, and a solid defense. “Still searching for the right quarterback.”

5. Waverly (8-3)

Two-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown accounts for two of the Vikings’ 13 returning starter positions. "We return a very solid group on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball," coach Reed Manstedt said. “We have some big holes, especially at running back, but we have some very good candidates for those spots.”

6. Bennington (9-2)

A majority of the Badger senior class has been playing varsity since they were sophomore. Four starters are back on the offensive line. Bennington will be breaking in a new quarterback after Kale Bird’s graduation, and will be young at inside linebacker.

7. Norris (8-3)

The Titans will sport a different look in that team speed is better and younger players have gotten stronger. Linemen need to find their “nasty motor," coach Ty Twarling said.

8. Grand Island Northwest (6-4)