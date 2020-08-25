Class B football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class B football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Elkhorn (3-6): A return to Class B comes at a good time. Seldom does 41-year coach Mark Wortman bring back 12 starters — six on each side of the ball. Slotback Aiden Young is a four-year starter, Drew Christo is an NU baseball commit and Gannon Gragert is a weapon as a punter.

2. Waverly (10-2): Another team with 12 returning starters, coach Reed Manstedt’s Vikings need to fill one spot on the offensive line. Returning backs Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer combined for 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns while All-Nebraska first-teamer Trevor Brown anchors both lines as a junior.

3. Omaha Skutt (13-0): Time for last year’s backups, who saw plenty of snaps in blowouts, to continue the two-time defending champ’s 26-game winning streak. Only six returning starters, but Barret Liebentritt at fullback and linebacker and Ryan Bollish on both lines fill four spots for coach Matt Turman. Don’t rule out a three-peat if Will Harr or Emmett Hassenstab come through at quarterback.