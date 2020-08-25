Class B football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class B football, plus players to watch and notable games:
Top 10
1. Elkhorn (3-6): A return to Class B comes at a good time. Seldom does 41-year coach Mark Wortman bring back 12 starters — six on each side of the ball. Slotback Aiden Young is a four-year starter, Drew Christo is an NU baseball commit and Gannon Gragert is a weapon as a punter.
2. Waverly (10-2): Another team with 12 returning starters, coach Reed Manstedt’s Vikings need to fill one spot on the offensive line. Returning backs Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer combined for 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns while All-Nebraska first-teamer Trevor Brown anchors both lines as a junior.
3. Omaha Skutt (13-0): Time for last year’s backups, who saw plenty of snaps in blowouts, to continue the two-time defending champ’s 26-game winning streak. Only six returning starters, but Barret Liebentritt at fullback and linebacker and Ryan Bollish on both lines fill four spots for coach Matt Turman. Don’t rule out a three-peat if Will Harr or Emmett Hassenstab come through at quarterback.
4. Hastings (8-3): Coach Charlie Shoemaker’s Tigers are bidding for the school’s first state title since 1994. They bring back 15 starters, led by QB Jarrett Synek. Carson Shoemaker, the coach’s son, is an all-state slotback with back-to-back seasons of 1,000 all-purpose yards. Some retooling of the lines is needed.
5. Norris (7-4): With 19 returning starters, the Titans could be undervalued at No. 5, especially if junior Cooper Hausmann steps up as coach Ty Twarling’s new quarterback. Veteran linemen include seniors Sam Landgren, Kaleb DeJonge and Isaiah Kroese. All-stater Dylan Meyer heads the linebacking corps.
6. Grand Island Northwest (9-2): Coach Kevin Stein will be breaking in a new quarterback, most likely Alex Brandt or Sam Hartman, and Brady Baasch is back at running back after an injury-shortened junior season. All-stater Parker Janky’s leg will flip fields for the Vikings.
7. Bennington (7-4): The Badgers have a new coach (Kameron Lenhart), new quarterback (senior Kale Bird) and seven returning starters on defense who could have to shoulder the load early. Tyler LeClair at running back and Ashten Schmaderer at wide receiver are playmakers.
8. Scottsbluff (12-1): A run to a third consecutive state final is going to require a successful offensive makeover by coach Judson Hall. Two starters are back in the Bearcats’ double wing. On defense, third-year starter Nick Maag is one of six returners.
9. McCook (5-5): There are 17 Bison returning with starting experience — and intentions of bettering a rare .500 season. Coach Jeff Gross begins his 23rd season with hopes of a solid defense and a run-first offense that will shorten games.
10. Omaha Roncalli (9-3): It’s the first season for the Crimson Pride A.D. — After Dotzler. Either Thomas Kenney or Austin Schwarz appears to be the successor to Jack Dotzler at quarterback. The new guy’s protectors will include Buffalo commit Nolan Gorczyca, Jeff Goetz and Nate McCoy. Darik Rodgers could be the speed threat coach Tom Kassing’s offense needs.
Returning all-staters
Carson Shoemaker
Hastings, WR, 5-7, 150, Sr.
Lines up on offense wherever he is needed.
Trevor Brown
Waverly, OL-DL, 6-2, 265, Jr.
First lineman to make All-Nebraska as a sophomore.
Nolan Gorczyca
Omaha Roncalli, OL, 6-7, 260, Sr.
Buffalo commit allowed one sack in 12 games.
Parker Janky
GI Northwest, K, 6-0, 175, Sr.
92% touchback rate in 2019.
Dylan Meyer
Norris, LB, 6-1, 225, Sr.
Goes for the ball as three forced fumbles and three recoveries illustrate.
Others to watch
Drew Christo
Elkhorn, Slot, 6-4, 210, Sr.
Three-sport athlete has signed with Nebraska for baseball.
Jarrett Synek
Hastings, QB, 6-1, 200, Sr.
Looks to be the front-runner for Class B all-state.
Evan Canoyer
Waverly, RB-LB, 5-8, 190, Sr.
He and Zane Schawang will pull the offensive freight.
James Carnie
Norris, TE-DE, 6-5, 220, Sr.
Will be a tough matchup with his size and skill set.
Barret Liebentritt
Omaha Skutt, FB-LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Defensive leader is going to be a focal point on offense.
Noteworthy games
North Platte at Aurora
Aug. 28 • Didn’t play in 2019
Aurora’s first game up from C-1 is against the Class A Bulldogs.
Bennington at GI Northwest
Aug. 28 • Didn’t play in 2019
First meeting between programs.
Hastings at Scottsbluff
Sept. 4 • 2019: Sco. won 47-12
Could tell us who’s best out west.
Omaha Skutt at Waverly
Sept. 4 • 2019: OS won 28-21, 27-10
Those two losses to Skutt last year should motivate the Vikings.
Waverly at Elkhorn
Sept. 10 • Didn’t play in 2019
After two years in Class A, Elkhorn sees a lot of familiar faces.
Scottsbluff at McCook
Oct. 16 • 2019: Sco. won 21-14
Matchup of the two best teams in District 5.
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn
Oct. 16 • Didn’t play in 2019
Start of a new school rivalry that eventually moves to Class A.
Norris at Lincoln Pius X
Oct. 16 • Didn’t play in 2019
Best crossover game between Classes A and B.
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Oct. 22 • Didn’t play in 2019
Maybe a preview of a late-round playoff game.
Norris at Waverly
Oct. 23 • 2019: Waverly won 21-14
Winner should get a better playoff seed.
