Class B football: When Plattsmouth needs him, Christian Meneses is 'going to get the ball'

No doubt about it, football is the favorite sport for Plattsmouth senior Christian Meneses. But rugby isn't far behind.
Meneses said he first got hooked on rugby as an eighth-grader. His brother, Noah, was a standout in both sports.
"He was a senior and we wanted to play a sport together," Christian said. "I tried out and ended up starting."
Meneses has ended up being a two-time state champion in rugby, too, which is played in the spring.
"When you get the ball, it's running without blockers," Meneses said of rugby. "If I can run without blockers, I can run with blockers.
"And on the defensive side, it's a lot of open-field tackling."
It's a good transition for the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder when he steps on the football field during the fall. He led Class B in rushing last season as the Blue Devils, who won four games in 2019, reached the state semifinal. Meneses finished with 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns, also leading the state in carries (312).
This season, the durable back is working to increase his speed. Plattsmouth coach Bob Dzuris said Meneses runs about a 4.7-second 40, and would like to lower that to 4.6.
"He's tough, he's strong, he doesn't mind taking on hits," Dzuris said, "but he also understands that with a step more speed, maybe those 7- to 9-yard runs can turn into big plays."
He averaged more than 28 carries a game, and in four games he rushed at least 36 times for the 8-3 Blue Devils. He had a career-high 42 carries in the state quarterfinal, when Plattsmouth edged then-No. 1 Bennington 34-27.
"It's not really by design, it just kind of happens," said Dzuris, whose team had seven games decided by 14 points or less in 2020. "He's a workhorse in the third and fourth quarters.
"My goal for him on the offensive side of the ball is I'd like to see him be more productive with less carries. But the bottom line is when we need to run clock, when we need to score touchdowns, he's going to get the ball."
Plattsmouth, which hasn't been to a state final since 1979, closed to 14-12 against Aurora in the semifinal before a pick-six with less than five minutes to go clinched a 21-12 win for the Huskies.
This season, no matter how many carries Meneses gets, he has an individual goal in mind along with the goal of winning state.
"I'd like to rush for 2,000 yards," he said. "That would be crazy but achievable, especially if we go as far as we want to and play more games.
"I have a lot of trust in our line. I'm confident in them."
The Blue Devils return four offensive linemen who started during the playoffs. They also had eight juniors start on defense last season.
Meneses added 40 tackles, including four sacks, last season. Dzuris would like to rest Meneses on defense, but Plattsmouth's depth doesn't always provide that luxury. So he'll see some time at outside linebacker again.
And like his brother Noah, Meneses is looking for the opportunity to play football in college. Noah played at Iowa Western and Christian has an offer there, too.
"I have a pretty good relationship with Coach (Scott) Strohmeier," said Meneses, who added that he also had interest from Drake and FCS schools in South Dakota and North Dakota.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH