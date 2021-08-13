Class B football: When Plattsmouth needs him, Christian Meneses is 'going to get the ball'

He averaged more than 28 carries a game, and in four games he rushed at least 36 times for the 8-3 Blue Devils. He had a career-high 42 carries in the state quarterfinal, when Plattsmouth edged then-No. 1 Bennington 34-27.

"It's not really by design, it just kind of happens," said Dzuris, whose team had seven games decided by 14 points or less in 2020. "He's a workhorse in the third and fourth quarters.

"My goal for him on the offensive side of the ball is I'd like to see him be more productive with less carries. But the bottom line is when we need to run clock, when we need to score touchdowns, he's going to get the ball."

Plattsmouth, which hasn't been to a state final since 1979, closed to 14-12 against Aurora in the semifinal before a pick-six with less than five minutes to go clinched a 21-12 win for the Huskies.

This season, no matter how many carries Meneses gets, he has an individual goal in mind along with the goal of winning state.

"I'd like to rush for 2,000 yards," he said. "That would be crazy but achievable, especially if we go as far as we want to and play more games.

"I have a lot of trust in our line. I'm confident in them."