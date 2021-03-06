 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B: Freshman Britt Prince leads Elkhorn North to state title in program's first year
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Class B: Freshman Britt Prince leads Elkhorn North to state title in program's first year

{{featured_button_text}}
Elkhorn North

Elkhorn North celebrates with their trophy after win over Norris.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

​LINCOLN — Elkhorn North defeated Norris 46-33 on Saturday in the Class B final of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 21-2 Wolves won the championship in their first year of varsity play.

Grace Thompson scored 14 points to pace Elkhorn North. Britt Prince scored 13 and Hannah Nadgwick had 11.

The 22-3 Titans, who are still seeking their first title, finishes as the runners-up for the fourth time.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls basketball tournament Saturday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert