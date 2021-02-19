Class B: Gering leads in the team race, but several are still chasing after the Bulldogs

Class B’s lead horse found its way to the front Friday.
Now comes a sprint to the finish.
Top-ranked Gering put six in the semifinals, the most in Class B, and took an opening-day lead in the race for a team title at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center.
The Bulldogs lead defending champion Hastings 63.5-53 going into the final day.
“So far, so good,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “About what we expected. We wrestled pretty well. Had a couple of losses that we didn’t want, but it’s tough. Some of those brackets are stacked.”
Ashton Dane (106 pounds), Quinton Chavez (120), Paul Ruff (126), Tyler Nagel (132), Nate Rocheleau and Jacob Awiszus (170) each won a pair of matches Friday.
Four of the six beat top five opponents in the quarterfinals.
Ruff, Rocheleau and Awiszus each earned bonus points in both of their victories, the latter two totaling four pins.
Chavez, 44-1 and ranked either first or second in each of the three polls, beat unanimous No. 3 Grady Arends of Grand Island Northwest 6-1 in the quarterfinal.
“They performed,” Berger said. “There were some tough quarterfinal matches.”
Berger also lauded 113-pounder Jordan Shirley, who lost his first match before coming back with a pair of pins in the consolation rounds.
“He’s a freshman so his eyes were pretty wide,” Berger said. “He wrestled pretty well. Lost a tough first match and then battled back to get two in a row. Hopefully we can keep it going tomorrow.
“Tomorrow is where it all counts.”
Hastings also has seven still in contention, but the Tigers have just three in the semifinals.
They got a scare when junior Hunter Anderson was injured during his consolation match with Shirley. Anderson laid motionless on the mat for nearly 15 minutes and was eventually wheeled out on a stretcher by medics.
Shortly after, Hastings coach Nolan Laux said Anderson was transported to the hospital but was moving his fingers and toes.
The Tigers lead a group of three teams within a point of second place. Second-ranked Beatrice trails Hastings by 0.5 points, and will have four wrestling in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
Another 0.5 behind the Orangemen is third-ranked Aurora. The Huskies have the second most semifinalists (five) and another on the wrestleback side.
Saturday’s semifinals are slated for 9 a.m. with the medal rounds to follow. Televised championship matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.