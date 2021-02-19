Class B: Gering leads in the team race, but several are still chasing after the Bulldogs

Berger also lauded 113-pounder Jordan Shirley, who lost his first match before coming back with a pair of pins in the consolation rounds.

“He’s a freshman so his eyes were pretty wide,” Berger said. “He wrestled pretty well. Lost a tough first match and then battled back to get two in a row. Hopefully we can keep it going tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is where it all counts.”

Hastings also has seven still in contention, but the Tigers have just three in the semifinals.

They got a scare when junior Hunter Anderson was injured during his consolation match with Shirley. Anderson laid motionless on the mat for nearly 15 minutes and was eventually wheeled out on a stretcher by medics.

Shortly after, Hastings coach Nolan Laux said Anderson was transported to the hospital but was moving his fingers and toes.

The Tigers lead a group of three teams within a point of second place. Second-ranked Beatrice trails Hastings by 0.5 points, and will have four wrestling in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

Another 0.5 behind the Orangemen is third-ranked Aurora. The Huskies have the second most semifinalists (five) and another on the wrestleback side.