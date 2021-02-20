Class B: Gering wins first state wrestling championship in 24 years

All that glittered wasn’t gold Saturday for Gering.

But that big trophy sure was.

The Class B No. 1 Bulldogs did enough with depth — seven of nine qualifiers left with medals — and left the CHI Health Center with their first team title in 24 years Saturday at the state wrestling tournament.

Gering won the team title despite not having an individual winner, edging runner-up Beatrice by four points.

“I think it’s pretty rare to not have a state champ but win as a team,” Bulldog coach Jarred Berger said.

Both finalists — 106-pounder Ashton Dane and Paul Ruff at 126 — lost decisions Saturday to settle for silver.

It was Ruff’s loss — a 1-0 tiebreaker decision to Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia — that tempered Berger’s emotions.

Ruff, who is deaf, was called for a controversial third caution in the extra session, giving Garcia the eventual winning point. He wrestled the final 45 seconds of the match not realizing he was behind.

“It feels great for the team, but I’m devastated for Paul,” Berger said. “That’s a tough pill to swallow.”