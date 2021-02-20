Class B: Gering wins first state wrestling championship in 24 years

The Orangemen had winners in Drew Arnold (132) and Trevor Reinke (138), but neither secured bonus points.
When Waverly’s Evan Canoyer beat Torrance Keehn of Beatrice in the 170-pound final, it sealed the title for Gering.
Berger pointed to the points the Bulldogs racked up on the backside Saturday as the difference, particularly seniors Quinton Chavez and Nate Rocheleau.
Both were returning state champions that lost in the morning’s semifinal round. Chavez finished third at 120 and Rocheleau got fifth at 138.
“I think it speaks to the team,” Berger said. “We had two state champs that got beat and they were devastated, but they came back. I think that speaks to the character.”
After a third-place team finish a year ago, Berger said his group bought into the team-first mentality.
“From where we were three years ago — with only a few qualifiers and nowhere near the Top 10 — to coming back and having a great group of kids and winning it, it feels awesome,” he said.
