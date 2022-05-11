 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Class B girls: Columbus Scotus downs Grand Island Northwest in first round

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus Scotus, making its 24th state appearance, topped first-time qualifier Grand Island Northwest 5-1 in a first-round match of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Shamrocks had 13 shots on goal in the first half, constantly attacking Northwest’s defense.

Scotus’s Libbie Brezenski got the scoring started. She fired a shot and Northwest’s goalkeeper got the save initially, but it fell right back at the feet of Brezenski who netted it in the 19th minute.

Then came the onslaught.

Between the 32nd and 34th minutes, Lacie Hartman added two more goals and Libbie added another to give their team a 4-0 lead just before halftime.

Libbie added one more in the 48th minute to give Scotus their last goal.

The Shamrocks will take on Skutt in a semifinal match at noon Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Class A: Omaha Marian rolls past Lincoln Pius X

Class A: Omaha Marian rolls past Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Marian fell behind early, equalized twice and eventually pulled away in a win over Lincoln Pius X in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert