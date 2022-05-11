Class B girls: Columbus Scotus downs Grand Island Northwest in first round

Columbus Scotus, making its 24th state appearance, topped first-time qualifier Grand Island Northwest 5-1 in a first-round match of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Shamrocks had 13 shots on goal in the first half, constantly attacking Northwest’s defense.

Scotus’s Libbie Brezenski got the scoring started. She fired a shot and Northwest’s goalkeeper got the save initially, but it fell right back at the feet of Brezenski who netted it in the 19th minute.

Then came the onslaught.

Between the 32nd and 34th minutes, Lacie Hartman added two more goals and Libbie added another to give their team a 4-0 lead just before halftime.

Libbie added one more in the 48th minute to give Scotus their last goal.

The Shamrocks will take on Skutt in a semifinal match at noon Saturday.