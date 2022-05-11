 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Class B girls: Norris defeats Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in first round

  • Updated
  • 0

Three different players scored goals and Class B No. 2 Norris beat eighth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3-1 in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday evening at Morrison Stadium.

The Titans advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal to meet the winner of Omaha Duchesne-Bennington.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (11-5)....0  1—1

Norris (18-1).................................................3  0—3

GOALS: LL/RC, Sierra Springer; N, Ella Klein, Grace Kohler, Sophia Talero.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Class A: Omaha Marian rolls past Lincoln Pius X

Class A: Omaha Marian rolls past Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Marian fell behind early, equalized twice and eventually pulled away in a win over Lincoln Pius X in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert