Class B girls: Norris defeats Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in first round

Three different players scored goals and Class B No. 2 Norris beat eighth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3-1 in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday evening at Morrison Stadium.
The Titans advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal to meet the winner of Omaha Duchesne-Bennington.
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (11-5)....0 1—1 Norris (18-1).................................................3 0—3
GOALS: LL/RC, Sierra Springer; N, Ella Klein, Grace Kohler, Sophia Talero.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer, Wednesday
Grand Island Northwest's Evie Keller dribbles the ball against Columbus Scotus's Maysa Kuhl during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Brenda Rodriguez reacts to a goal by Columbus Scotus during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Josie Ausman celebrates a goal against Elkhorn North during state scocer on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Reagan Moritz celebrates a first half goal against Elkhorn North during state scocer on Wednesday. Moritz woke up Wednesday morning, and learned her grandfather died.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Letacia Rego Gaussmann dives to save a goal against Columbus Scotus during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus's Izzie Kadavy bumps into Grand Island Northwest's Brenda Rodriguez in pursuit of an inbounded ball during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus players celebrate a goal against Grand Island Northwest during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus's Ella Hash (4) hugs teammate Libbie Brezinski (9) after Brezinski scored a goal against Grand Island Northwest during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Letacia Rego Gaussmann attempts to block a goal kick by Columbus Scotus' Libbie Brezinski during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus's Emma Brezenski attempts a goal against Grand Island Northwest's Anna Keller during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates a goal against Elkhorn North on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Delaney O'Doherty falls over after getting tangled up with Elkhorn North's Quinn Carney as Elkhorn North keeper Addyson Maxwell scrambles to grab the ball during the state tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Anna Keller dribbles the ball past Columbus Scotus's Emma Brezinski during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Evie Keller dribbles the ball against Columbus Scotus's Maysa Kuhl during a state tournament quarterfinal game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate Grace Kohler's goal during their Class B state soccer game against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Morrison Stadium on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Raegan Holle (left) and Hannah Kile (right) battle Norris's Sophia Talero for the ball during their Class B state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate their first goal during their Class B state soccer game against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Morrison Stadium on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Jordan Ernstmeyer (left) and goalkeeper Sophie Wohlgemuth stop Norris's Nicole Keetle (right) during their Class B state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
