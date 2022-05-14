Class B girls: Norris uses balanced attack to down Bennington in state semifinal

Three different players scored for the second straight match, and now only one thing remains on the Norris checklist.

Winning it all.

The Class B No. 2 Titans again showed off its dynamic offense, spreading the wealth in a 3-0 win over sixth-ranked Bennington Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

It puts Norris into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match, where top-ranked Omaha Skutt will be waiting. The teams faced off in last year’s final, which Skutt won 2-1.

“We’ve got a tremendous task to play Skutt,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said.

His team showed off what will make it a challenge for the defending champs, too.

The lone score of the first half came on Payton Wilkinson’s header off a Grace Kohler corner in the 19th minute. It was the third goal of the season for the junior defender.

The second for the Titans was from much further away, as sophomore Claire Macklin blasted one in from long distance. Her ninth of the season came under five minutes into the second half.

Exactly three minutes later Norris had another, this time on Reese Borer’s header of a long free kick that bounced in the scoring area before the junior headed it in.

Scoring on two set pieces wasn’t lost on Talero, who said the Titans are tedious in their preparation for those.

“The girls take the credit because they execute,” he said. “They execute, they’re not afraid to put their head on the ball, and they’re not afraid to go in after the ball, either.”

That’s six state tournament goals from six different players for Norris, after Kohler, Ella Klein and Sophia Talero netted goals in the opening round.

“We pride ourselves on being a team, everybody trying to execute and trying to score goals,” Talero said. “Once we get those opportunities we want to try and take advantage of them.”

On the other end of the field, Norris limited a high-powered Bennington offense to just three shots on the day. The shutout was the 17th of the season for the Titans, one shy of tying the Class B record.

“We pride ourselves in defensive shape and trying to really get back into our defensive formation,” Talero said. “And I think the girls have done an excellent job all season doing that.

“We know on this big field we have to do that. We can’t be kind of disorganized in the midfield or in the backfield. We have to get back, get set, get compact to try to defend as much as we can to try to limit other teams’ opportunities.”

After getting goals on the run in an opening round win, Bennington couldn’t find much of a rhythm in the attack.

“Did not connect to feet,” Badgers coach Alex Saunders said. “We could not find feet. So I felt like we ran our midfield to the bone. And then they just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to cause problems.”

Saunders said her team, playing in the state semifinals for the first time in program history, felt a bit of the nerves, and then didn’t react well to that early deficit.

“So I felt like we ran our midfield to the bone,” she said. “And then they just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to cause problems.”

Bennington (14-6)....0 0—0

Norris (19-1)............1 2—3

GOALS: N, Payton Wilkinson, Claire Macklin, Reese Borer.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.