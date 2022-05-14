Class B girls: Omaha Skutt ousts Columbus Scotus to earn another trip to title match

A Burt boot, the Douglas dome and a Rosenthal rebound have the defending champs a win away from another title.

Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt got a goal late in the first half and two more after the break, more than enough offense for a 3-0 win over fourth-ranked Columbus Scotus in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the SkyHawks into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match for the sixth straight season.

“That’s pretty cool,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “Not many programs in any sport can say they’ve done that. It’s exciting. One more to go.”

Skutt will be looking to add its ninth state title in program history, and its fourth in the last six seasons. And they’ll get that opportunity thanks to a blistering pace right from the opening whistle.

After peppering the Scotus goal with five shots in the first 15 minutes, Skutt finally broke through just before halftime. Sophomore defender Addison Burt struck from distance with 51.1 seconds left in the half, tucking a shot from 30 yards out under the crossbar for her third of the season.

Presley Douglas doubled the lead just over eight minutes into the second half, heading in a cross from Lakin Appell as Skutt continued to put on the pressure. It was the second of the tournament and 13th of the year for the freshman Douglas.

The icing on the cake came moments after the resumption of play following a 38-minute weather delay. Elizabeth Rosenthal pounded in a rebound less than a minute after the restart, the second of the tournament for the senior.

“Coming out of the lightning break, based on experience, I thought we were going to come out a little strong,” Rosenthal said. “So to score in that first minute, it was a really good thing.”

The SkyHawk defense did its part, too, limiting opportunities for Scotus throughout. Skutt outshot the Shamrocks 19-1 for the game.

Carlson said he was a bit disappointed with his team’s defensive performance in an opening round win over Elkhorn North, but lauded their effort in stiffling a Shamrock offense that had scored 29 goals in four postseason matches.

“I said I thought we could get it fixed, and all the credit in the world to them, they fixed it,” he said. “To shut down a great team like Scotus, a well-coached team like Scotus, I’m so proud of them.”

Scotus played the majority of the match without junior forward Libbie Brezenski. The second-leading scorer for the Shamrocks, who had a hat trick in the first round, exited just past the midway point of the first half and got medical attention to her right side before briefly re-entering. She did not return after halftime.

Rosenthal, in her first year at Skutt after transferring from Omaha Mercy, said playing for a state championship has been a dream. She reached the semifinals as a freshman at Mercy.

“And it sucked losing,” she said. So to make it to the finals this year, my senior year, it’s amazing. I’m so excited. I can’t wait for Monday.”

Columbus Scotus (16-3)...0 0—0

Omaha Skutt (16-2).........1 2—3

GOALS: OS, Addison Burt, Presley Douglas, Elizabeth Rosenthal.

