Class B girls: Omaha Skutt strikes early, often to top Elkhorn North

Omaha Skutt's 7-1 performance against Elkhorn North in the Class B girls first-round state soccer match Wednesday gets the SkyHawks one step closer to defending their state title.

The top-seeded SkyHawks (15-2) were led by two goals apiece from Josie Ausman and Reagan Moritz. Moritz had one goal coming into the match, but the day was even more emotional. She woke up Wednesday morning, and learned her grandfather died.

She said the match was for him.

“It was super hard knowing that I had to come out here and play a game, but the first thing I thought when I woke up was, ‘I’m gonna do it for him,’” Moritz said.

Coach John Carlson said the team rallied around her.

“It was beautiful, it was really heartwarming and very touching,” he said. “She’s such a trooper.”

Skutt opened the scoring in the eighth minute on a header by Presley Douglas, and it was all SkyHawks after that.

A minute later, Elizabeth Rosenthal knocked one in to make 2-0. Elkhorn North (10-8) had a couple of looks after Skutt's second goal but had nothing to show for it.

Then in the 13th minute, a strike from Lauren DonVollen from the top left corner of the box made it 3-0. The SkyHawks added goals from Ausman and Moritz in the final 10 minutes of the first half to give them a 5-0 advantage at the break.

Skutt continued to extend its lead in the second half thanks to second goals from Ausman in the 59th minute and Moritz in the 60th minute.

Elkhorn North’s lone goal of the game came from Ava Spies, her 13th of the year, in the 68th minute.

Carlson was pleased with the overall performance of his team, but said there are things Skutt needs to work on before its semifinal match.

“Improve defensively, and we’ll get that fixed by Saturday,” he said.

Skutt will face the winner of Columbus Scotus-Grand Island Northwest in Saturday's noon semifinal.

Elkhorn North (10-8) .... 0 1—1

Omaha Skutt (15-2) .... 5 2—7

Goals: EN, Ava Spies. OS, Presley Douglas, Elizabeth Rosenthal, Laruen DonVollen, Josie Ausman 2, Reagan Moritz 2.

