 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to state final
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to state final

Omaha Skutt

Skutt's Cece Behrens celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Lincoln Lutheran during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Skutt defeats Lincoln Lutheran, 7-1, in state tournament

Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells each scored a pair of goals to lift Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 7-1 win over fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Monday at Morrison Stadium.

The SkyHawks advance to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship match to face Norris.

Lincoln Lutheran/RC (13-4)..............1 0—1

Omaha Skutt (19-1)........................6 1—7

GOALS: LL/RC, Sierra Spring; OS, Cady Betsworth, Caroline Daub, Cece Behrens 2, Sydney Wells 2, Katie Thomas.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert