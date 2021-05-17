Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to state final

Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells each scored a pair of goals to lift Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 7-1 win over fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Monday at Morrison Stadium.
The SkyHawks advance to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship match to face Norris.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC (13-4)..............1 0—1
Omaha Skutt (19-1)........................6 1—7
GOALS: LL/RC, Sierra Spring; OS, Cady Betsworth, Caroline Daub, Cece Behrens 2, Sydney Wells 2, Katie Thomas.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions