Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens scores four goals in Omaha Skutt's win over Roncalli

A header on a corner kick from Alex Daub gave Behrens a third, and a fourth came with nine minutes left. In between was a Roncalli own goal.

“I'm proud of our effort,” Carlson said. “I thought we matched their intensity, right from the beginning. I thought we had the right attitude, the right swagger today.”

He credited the SkyHawk defense, which gave up its first goal in the run of play this season, with bouncing back and locking things down the rest of the way. Skutt outshot the Crimson Pride 17-2 on the day.

“I thought we figured it out the second half,” Carlson said.

Roncalli coach Pat Stoffel knew his team, which lost 7-0 to Skutt in the regular season, was up against a major challenge on Friday. But he liked the Crimson Pride work rate against the top team in Class B, which paid off in only the third goal Skutt had given up all season.

“Not too many people have done that all year,” Stoffel said. “They're number one for a reason. I'm proud of our kids, they played the whole 80 minutes, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Skutt is through to the semifinals for the 12th time in 13 seasons, and sixth in a row. After a cancelled campaign in 2020, Carlson called it a “long road” back.