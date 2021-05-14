Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens scores four goals in Omaha Skutt's win over Roncalli

Her name may have two C’s, but there was nothing average about Cece Behrens on Friday.
The senior forward racked up four goals and two assists, more than enough for top-ranked Omaha Skutt’s 7-1 win over No. 9 Omaha Roncalli in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
Behrens, an Omaha recruit, tallied a hat trick or more for the seventh time this season, running her total to 37.
“That’s what great players do — and she's a great player — especially this time of year, they step up,” SkyHawks coach John Carlson said. “I think she would almost rather get assists than goals, but she's just such an impact player.”
Behrens dished to her left for Cady Betsworth’s goal to open the scoring in the 11th minute. It was Skutt’s sixth shot to that point, a total that included an attempt just 12 seconds in.
Another Behrens helper came less than four minutes later on a touch to Sydney Wells on the backside.
After Roncalli freshman Lauren Schwers cut into the deficit on the run in the 26th minute, it took Skutt exactly 60 seconds to get it back.
Behrens converted a penalty kick a minute later for her first of the day, then forced in her second on a sprint down the middle and a perfect centering pass from Macy Gordon.
A header on a corner kick from Alex Daub gave Behrens a third, and a fourth came with nine minutes left. In between was a Roncalli own goal.
“I'm proud of our effort,” Carlson said. “I thought we matched their intensity, right from the beginning. I thought we had the right attitude, the right swagger today.”
He credited the SkyHawk defense, which gave up its first goal in the run of play this season, with bouncing back and locking things down the rest of the way. Skutt outshot the Crimson Pride 17-2 on the day.
“I thought we figured it out the second half,” Carlson said.
Roncalli coach Pat Stoffel knew his team, which lost 7-0 to Skutt in the regular season, was up against a major challenge on Friday. But he liked the Crimson Pride work rate against the top team in Class B, which paid off in only the third goal Skutt had given up all season.
“Not too many people have done that all year,” Stoffel said. “They're number one for a reason. I'm proud of our kids, they played the whole 80 minutes, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Skutt is through to the semifinals for the 12th time in 13 seasons, and sixth in a row. After a cancelled campaign in 2020, Carlson called it a “long road” back.
“We had to wait two years and a week, and they were just itching to go,” he said. “I'm just so proud of them and so excited to see them out playing some good soccer again.”
Omaha Roncalli (10-7)...1 0—1
Omaha Skutt (18-1)........4 3—7
GOALS: OR, Lauren Schwers, own; OS, Cady Betsworth, Cece Behrens 4, Sydney Wells.