Class B girls soccer: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central wins shootout to advance to semifinals

The shootout was farvmore one-sided, and was played without the top scorer for the Shamrocks. Sophomore Libbie Brezenski was tagged with a second yellow card in the 97th minute for not being far enough away from a goal kick.

It took Brezenski, who would have been the first shooter for Scotus according to head coach Kristie Brezenski, out of the mix.

Ernstmeyer snagged saves in the first and third rounds, sliding into position and catching both attempts.

“Senior leader, coming in and doing what you needed to do for the team,” Gosselins said. “She's learned to read our players because they do kind of the same thing, but to come out and read the other players where she’s just basically standing waiting for the ball, you don't see that very often in a shootout.”

Scotus missed its other attempt high, opening the door for the Warriors to end things early. Scores from McKenzie Derowitsch, Lauren Stull and Shanae Bergt did just that as Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central won the shootout 3-0.

“The girls have been really good in terms of their abilities to just get up there and execute and put the ball in the goal,” Gosselin said. “They’re very composed.”