Class B girls soccer: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central wins shootout to advance to semifinals

What 100 minutes of soccer couldn’t settle, Addi Ernstmeyer needed only a few moments to decide.
The senior keeper came up with a pair of saves to lead Class B No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central to a shootout over sixth-ranked Columbus Scotus in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Friday night at Morrison Stadium.
It was the second time this season the two teams went to kicks scoreless, and the second time the Warriors came out on top.
“So two for two, I guess,” Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach David Gosselin said.
It was actually the fourth time that was the charm for Gosselin and company. Friday’s win was also the program’s first at the state tournament. Lincoln Lutheran went 0-2 before the schools co-oped, and together the Warriors lost in their only previous appearance in 2013.
They have a post, a late yellow card and Ernstmeyer to thank.
The closest either team came to scoring in regulation or overtime was on a long second-half free kick that Scotus midfielder Camille Pelan got her foot on. The ball hit the right post and was cleared out of danger.
Both sides had 1v1 opportunities in overtime, but a Scotus breakaway resulted in a shot right at Ernstmeyer, and the Warriors returned the favor with a looping attempt just wide right on their best look.
The shootout was farvmore one-sided, and was played without the top scorer for the Shamrocks. Sophomore Libbie Brezenski was tagged with a second yellow card in the 97th minute for not being far enough away from a goal kick.
It took Brezenski, who would have been the first shooter for Scotus according to head coach Kristie Brezenski, out of the mix.
Ernstmeyer snagged saves in the first and third rounds, sliding into position and catching both attempts.
“Senior leader, coming in and doing what you needed to do for the team,” Gosselins said. “She's learned to read our players because they do kind of the same thing, but to come out and read the other players where she’s just basically standing waiting for the ball, you don't see that very often in a shootout.”
Scotus missed its other attempt high, opening the door for the Warriors to end things early. Scores from McKenzie Derowitsch, Lauren Stull and Shanae Bergt did just that as Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central won the shootout 3-0.
“The girls have been really good in terms of their abilities to just get up there and execute and put the ball in the goal,” Gosselin said. “They’re very composed.”
Kristie Brezenski said she expected the kind of level game that her team got on Friday. Each team had five shots.
“We knew it was going to be a real good game,” Brezenski said. “We knew it was going to be even, and come down to the end.”
Waiting for Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in Monday’s 1 p.m. semifinal is top-ranked Omaha Skutt, which hasn’t lost to a Class B opponent all season. Gosselin hopes that the experience of two narrow losses to No. 2 Norris has his team prepared for going toe-to-toe with the SkyHawks.
“We've played Norris a couple times and Norris is a really high quality team,” Gosselin said. “Skutt's the same way.They have similar styles in the sense that they're in your face. They're very high press. And so we're gonna have to just see how we manage that .”
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (13-3)...0 0 0 0 1—1
Columbus Scotus (13-5).................................0 0 0 0 0—0
GOALS: None
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3-0
