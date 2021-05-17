Class B girls soccer: Molly Ramsey scores twice in final minutes to lead Norris to state final

Molly Ramsey scored the winner in the 71st minute and added an insurance goal six minutes later, enough to give Class B No. 2 Norris a 4-2 victory over third-ranked Omaha Duchesne in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Monday morning at Morrison Stadium.
It puts the Titans in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship match to meet either Omaha Skutt or Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
Omaha Duchesne (16-4).............1 1—2
Norris (20-0).............................1 3—4
GOALS: OD, Maggie Dowd, Maddie Smith; N, Kennedy Sullivan, Hanna Schroeder, Molly Ramsey 2.
