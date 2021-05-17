 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B girls soccer: Molly Ramsey scores twice in final minutes to lead Norris to state final
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class B girls soccer: Molly Ramsey scores twice in final minutes to lead Norris to state final

Norris

Norris' Sophia Tolero kicks the ball against Omaha Duchesne's Sofia Bressani during a Class B girls' soccer game on Monday.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Norris downs Omaha Duchesne in state tournament

Molly Ramsey scored the winner in the 71st minute and added an insurance goal six minutes later, enough to give Class B No. 2 Norris a 4-2 victory over third-ranked Omaha Duchesne in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Monday morning at Morrison Stadium.

It puts the Titans in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship match to meet either Omaha Skutt or Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Omaha Duchesne (16-4).............1 1—2

Norris (20-0).............................1 3—4

GOALS: OD, Maggie Dowd, Maddie Smith; N, Kennedy Sullivan, Hanna Schroeder, Molly Ramsey 2.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert