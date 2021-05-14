 Skip to main content
Class B girls soccer: Norris tops Lexington for first state tournament victory
SOCCER

Norris' Sophia Talero, Clare Macklin, Hanna Schroeder and Kennedy Sullivan congratulate Macklin on her first-half goal against Lexington.

Goals by Clare Macklin and Molly Ramsey led Norris to its first Class B girls state soccer tournament victory Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The No. 2-ranked Titans remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory over Lexington. Norris will play the winner of the Omaha Duchesne-Omaha Mercy match to be played Friday afternoon.

This is the first appearance at state for the Norris girls since 2010, and the first win for the Titans after losing 3-0 in the opening round of the 2008, 2009 and 2010 tournaments. Norris outshot Lexington 17-0 with 11 corner kicks on Friday.

Lexington ended its season 14-5 with the loss in its first state tournament appearance.

