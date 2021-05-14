Class B girls soccer: Three Cardinals score in Duchesne's win over Mercy

Maddie Smith, Belle Johnson and Jess Kozol all scored goals as Class B No. 3 Omaha Duchesne beat fourth-ranked Omaha Mercy 3-0 in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Cardinals in Monday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against Norris.

Omaha Mercy (14-6)....................0 0—0

Omaha Duchesne (16-3).............2 1—3

GOALS: OD, Maddie Smith, Belle Johnson, Jess Kozol.

