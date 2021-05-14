 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class B girls soccer: Three Cardinals score in Duchesne's win over Mercy
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class B girls soccer: Three Cardinals score in Duchesne's win over Mercy

  • Updated
  • 0
Duchesne-Mercy

Duchesne's Maddie Smith outruns Mercy's Ellie Brock.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

A record-breaking performance highlights the day as Class A girls begin the path to a state title.

Maddie Smith, Belle Johnson and Jess Kozol all scored goals as Class B No. 3 Omaha Duchesne beat fourth-ranked Omaha Mercy 3-0 in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Cardinals in Monday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against Norris.

Omaha Mercy (14-6)....................0 0—0

Omaha Duchesne (16-3).............2 1—3

GOALS: OD, Maddie Smith, Belle Johnson, Jess Kozol.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert