Class B girls: Strong first half powers Norris to win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central

Norris made itself right at home Wednesday in a place that is starting to feel that way.

The Class B No. 2 Titans did all of their scoring in the first half of a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

Last year’s runner-up advances to Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal for the second time in program history.

“I think the players know what to expect,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “It’s just part of growth. Being here last year and playing, a lot of it was new to us. But this year’s a little bit different.”

His team peppered the Warriors for 13 shots in the first half, putting three away.

The first came from Ella Klein on a rebound in the 13th minute after the Titans hit the frame twice. It was the tenth of the season for the freshman midfielder.

Sophomore defender Grace Kohler doubled the lead with just over four minutes to play in the half, blasting a free kick from 30 yards out on the left wing that got through the hands of LL/RC keeper Sophie Wohlgemuth.

They’d add another as the half came to a close as Sophie Talero cleaned up a loose ball to the side of Wohlgemuth and slid it into goal with 0.1 seconds left on the clock, the 19th of the season for the coach’s daughter.

She gave credit to teammate Reese Borer for a pass into danger as the stadium announcer counted down the final ten seconds.

“That was all her,” Sophie Talero said of the assist. “That was a great ball, and I just tapped it in at the end. I was just listening to the guy saying the timer, and I was like ‘I hope they count this.’”

The Warriors got on the board in the 80th minute when forward Sierra Springer was cut down in the box for a penalty. The senior converted the ensuing try, her 18th of the year, over the head of backup keeper Emily Glinsmann.

Arnold Talero said his group slowed a bit in the second half, attributing it to the evening’s heat.

“I think the first half we really possessed the ball well on the big field,” he said. “We kind of moved it around and then once we had our opportunities, we were in, just kind of putting pressure on them and really crashing the goal.”

It was the third meeting between the teams in the last three weeks. Talero pointed to that familiarity when talking about his team’s limited chances in the second half. The Titans had just three shots after the break.

“It’s tough because a team gets to know you very well, and you get to know them as well,” he said. “So it becomes harder and harder. And they’re coached very well, so they have a great game plan every single time.

“But I think we played well in the first half, just executed very well and we got some goals to go in.”

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (11-5)....0 1—1

Norris (18-1).................................................3 0—3

GOALS: LL/RC, Sierra Springer; N, Ella Klein, Grace Kohler, Sophia Talero.

