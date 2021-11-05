Class B: Omaha Skutt, Norris advance to final with comeback wins

W: Bekka Allick 37-1-1, Kara Kassebaum 12-1-5, Jaelyn Dicke 6-0-0, Eden Moore 5-0-1, Hannah Allick 2-0-1, Ellie Rine 0-1-0. Totals: 62-3-8.

Set assists: OS 60 (Schomers 60), W 45 (Hannah Allick 44, Joslyn Rice 1).

Norris 3, Elkhorn North 2

Down 2-1 to Elkhorn North and facing the end of their prep careers, the Norris seniors kicked their coach out of the huddle.

Maisie Boesiger, Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek did most of the talking between sets and helped spark a comeback that resulted in a 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12 win in the Class B semifinal Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Boesiger, who finished with 55 assists and 21 digs, said the Titans were timid and needed to play with more urgency. In the huddle, she reminded her teammates of their word for the week — hungry.

“I just asked them, ‘Are you hungry?’” Boesiger said. “We have to go. We have to want it. It comes from us. We have to want it more than them.”

Norris coach Christina Boesiger said she focused on turning in the lineup after the third set, but she was confident in her team’s ability to rally.