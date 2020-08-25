Class B: Jarrett Synek took the wheel last year at Hastings, and passing records followed

Jarrett Synek waited his turn to be a starting quarterback.
Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker had a hunch the wait would be worth it.
“We knew what we had and nobody knew who he was,” Shoemaker said of Synek’s junior season. “He probably exceeded expectations, but he didn’t surprise us at all.”
A backup quarterback in junior high who saw some varsity snaps as a sophomore, Synek delivered a breakout season last fall. He threw for 2,524 yards and 29 touchdowns with four interceptions while rushing for eight TDs as the Tigers went 8-3. That doubled Hastings’ win total from 2018.
And with his top three receivers returning, Synek said he’s a lot more comfortable heading into his senior season.
“I know more reads, I know where my receivers are going to be on their routes and I have trust that they’re going to catch it before the DB gets there,” the 6-foot, 190-pounder said.
Shoemaker said Synek has developed as an athlete over the years, and is always glad to have the ball in his hands.
“His best asset is he gets the ball out quick,” Shoemaker said. “His decision making is very good. He can certainly throw the ball a long ways, but his accuracy is tremendous.
“He’s a real student of the game and he’s just a great leader. He’s always had that presence in the huddle.”
Synek set the tone for his breakthrough year in the opener. Facing perennial state power McCook, Synek threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win. Three weeks later, he had five TD passes against Gering.
But his milestone moment was still to come. On Oct. 18, Synek was 24 of 37 for 457 yards and set the Class B record with nine touchdown passes in a 64-56 win over Beatrice.
“I remember the atmosphere after I threw the ninth one,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was nine and then they announced that it was a state record.
“I still can’t really believe it. I dreamed about breaking state records, but it’s still hard to believe that I broke it.”
Shoemaker said Beatrice, with its 4-4 front, took away the running game. So the offense relied on Synek’s arm, and he threw at least two touchdowns in every quarter.
“I just knew we had to keep scoring,” Shoemaker said. “It was just a crazy game. I’d never been a part of one like it.”
Hastings went on to defeat McCook in the playoffs — it was the Tigers’ first playoff win since 2007 — before losing to Waverly in the quarterfinal. But with plenty of returning experience, along with an experienced quarterback, Hastings looks to take another step forward.
Shoemaker also expects Synek to receive more recruiting interest as a senior. Synek, who played on Hastings’ state tournament basketball team in March and triple jumps in the spring, wants to play football in college.
He doesn’t have offers, but visited Sioux Falls and Colorado School of Mines and went to camps at Augustana and Central Missouri.
“I want to find the right fit,” Synek said.
