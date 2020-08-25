Class B: Jarrett Synek took the wheel last year at Hastings, and passing records followed

Synek set the tone for his breakthrough year in the opener. Facing perennial state power McCook, Synek threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win. Three weeks later, he had five TD passes against Gering.

But his milestone moment was still to come. On Oct. 18, Synek was 24 of 37 for 457 yards and set the Class B record with nine touchdown passes in a 64-56 win over Beatrice.

“I remember the atmosphere after I threw the ninth one,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was nine and then they announced that it was a state record.

“I still can’t really believe it. I dreamed about breaking state records, but it’s still hard to believe that I broke it.”

Shoemaker said Beatrice, with its 4-4 front, took away the running game. So the offense relied on Synek’s arm, and he threw at least two touchdowns in every quarter.

“I just knew we had to keep scoring,” Shoemaker said. “It was just a crazy game. I’d never been a part of one like it.”

Hastings went on to defeat McCook in the playoffs — it was the Tigers’ first playoff win since 2007 — before losing to Waverly in the quarterfinal. But with plenty of returning experience, along with an experienced quarterback, Hastings looks to take another step forward.