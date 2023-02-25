Omaha Skutt defeated Grand Island Northwest 71-38 on Saturday in the B-2 district final.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks advance to the girls state basketball tournament that begins Wednesday in Lincoln.
Molly Ladwig scored 18 for Skutt (26-1) while Peyton McCabe added 15.
The Vikings finish 10-15.
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
