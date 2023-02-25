A balanced offense and a pressing defense paved the way Saturday for Omaha Skutt’s return to the girls state basketball tournament.

The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks defeated Grand Island Northwest 71-38 in the B-2 district final. Skutt (26-1) will move on to the state tourney that starts Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Vikings finish the season 10-15.

Northwest stayed close for a quarter, trailing only 14-11. But the host SkyHawks’ full-court press took its toll and Skutt hit its offensive stride with 27 second-quarter points — including a 10-0 run to start the period.

“We watched a lot of film on them and did a good job defensively,” SkyHawks coach Kip Colony said. “The press created some things and I think we were able to wear them down.”

Northwest was guilty of 19 turnovers in the first half, compared to one for Skutt. The SkyHawks rode that momentum into the third period, outscoring the Vikings 17-6 to move ahead 58-30.

The Vikings’ deficit grew to 35 in the fourth quarter that was contested mostly by bench players.

“They’re aggressive and I think their physical game got to us,” first-year coach Derek Lindsey said. “We couldn’t handle their press and it created too many turnovers.”

Sophomore Molly Ladwig led the SkyHawks with 18 points while junior Peyton McCabe chipped in 15. Addison Burt scored nine, Libby Shotkoski added eight and Julia Connealy pulled down 10 rebounds.

“They’ve got a lot of depth,” Lindsey said. “And they don’t drop off in what they try to do.”

Skutt, last year’s Class B runner-up, will head back to the state tourney for the fourth time in five years. Four-time champion Northwest will miss state for the third straight year.

The SkyHawks made 12 3-pointers, with McCabe sinking four. The Vikings made seven shots from behind the arc, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

“We call this round the Sweet 16 and now we’re going to the Elite Eight,” Colony said. “We’re happy to move on and have a shot at a state title.”

Grand Island NW (10-15)… 11 13 6 8 — 38

Omaha Skutt (26-1)....… 14 27 17 13 — 71

GINW: Avyn Urbanski 1, Reagan McIntyre 3, Whitney Loman 3, Anna Keller 2, Haylee Brandt 6, Jolie O’Hara 3, Kyla Sybrandts 8, Kobye Costilla 9, Laiken Dorsey 3.

OS: Mia McMahon 6, Milayni Cain 7, Molly Ladwig 18, Peyton McCabe 15, Libby Shotkoski 8, Addison Burt 9, Kamryn Kasner 5, Laini Michaelis 3.

District finals

B-1, at Elkhorn North: The host Wolves, the two-time defending Class B champions, rolled to a 76-41 win over Elkhorn. The Antlers finish 7-16.

B-3, at Sidney: The Lady Raiders posted a 45-27 win over Alliance to advance to state for the sixth time in seven years. The Bulldogs finish 12-13.

B-4, at York: The Dukes defeated Blair 51-36 and will advance to state for the third straight year. The Bears, who reached state last year for the first time in 24 years, finish the season 14-10.

B-5, at Scottsbluff: The Bearcats posted a 65-44 win over South Sioux City to qualify for state for the third time in four years. The Cardinals end the season 13-12.

B-6, at Waverly: The host Vikings eventually pulled away for a 65-52 win over Seward. Waverly qualified for state for the second straight year while the Bluejays finish 15-11.

B-7, at Beatrice: The host Lady Orange defeated Bennington 59-35 to earn their third trip to state in four years. The 15-10 Badgers will miss state for the second straight year.

B-8, at Firth: The Norris Titans defeated unranked Omaha Duchesne 39-30 in the B-8 district final. Sage Burbach had a game-high 12 points for Norris (16-9). Duchesne finished 16-9.