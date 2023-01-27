 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt girls continue dominance in win over Class A No. 7 Omaha Central

Peyton McCabe scored 31 points Friday night to lead Omaha Skutt to a 75-51 girls basketball win over Omaha Central.

The junior guard had 15 in the first half and 16 in the second for the 18-1 SkyHawks, ranked No. 1 in Class B.

Inia Jones scored 20 for the 11-7 Eagles, ranked No. 7 in Class A.

