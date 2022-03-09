Class B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt jumps out to big halftime lead in win over No. 5 Platteview

LINCOLN — A nicely executed game plan Wednesday has Omaha Skutt in the Class B title game for the third time in five years.

The No. 1 SkyHawks, ranked eighth in the all-class Top 10, gave up 20 points to the state’s leading scorer, Connor Millikan, but little else in a 67-42 semifinal win over No. 5 Platteview at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We wanted to put pressure on the rim early and be aggressive to the basket,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “Defensively, it was just doing our best collectively to keep him (Millikan) in front and as far away from the basket as we could.

“I don't think he'd shot a free throw in the first half (Millikan did have one). That was key. He still had 11. But everybody else had two.”

Building a 37-13 halftime lead were Skutt’s Big Three of junior guard JJ Ferrin, senior forward James Gninefou and junior forward Jake Brack. They had all but two of the points.

“Jake played like the player he is,’’ Gninefou said. “JJ’s one of the best shooters in the state, and he actually started attacking this game.”

Gninefou finished with 21, Ferrin 19 on five 3s and Brack 17 with eight rebounds for the 24-1 SkyHawks.

“JJ’s a confident shooter and he benefits from James and Jake,’’ Jurgens said. “Jake's just tough around the rim and he's skilled and has good touch and so we needed him. Especially after Monday, there was going to be probably an emphasis on James. We needed those guys to step up, and I thought they did today.”

Millikan is Platteview’s leading rebounder, often taking a defensive board coast-to-coast, but against the 6-7 Brack he had only two. Skutt scored 14 second-chance points to two for the Trojans (21-7), who were in their first semifinal since 1984.

“They’re so long and big, and they just make it difficult on everybody,’’ Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. “We knew coming in that Skutt was a great defensive team and we were going to struggle to score. We thought we could get a few stops and early we did, but I think they went on an 11-0 run (to end the first quarter) and that was the difference in the ballgame.”

Omaha Skutt (24-1) .......... 20 17 13 17—67

Platteview (21-7) ................7 6 11 18—42

OS: James Gninefou 21, JJ Ferrin 19, Jake Brack 17, Wyatt Archer 4, Grant Dvorak 2, Nate Zuroske 2, Jack Healey 2.

P: Connor Millikan 20, Michael Wiebelhaus 6, Ezra Stewart 5, Cael Wichman 4, Alex Draper 3, Reiman Zebert 2, Dayton Swanson 2.​

