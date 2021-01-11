Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North dominates second quarter to defeat No. 8 Omaha Gross

A second-quarter scoring burst helped Elkhorn North stay unbeaten Monday night against Omaha Gross.

The Wolves went on a 13-2 run and pulled away for a 61-39 road victory. Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North moved to 12-0, while the No. 8 Cougars fell to 8-4.

It was another impressive win for the first-year program, which has received major production from freshman guard Britt Prince. The daughter of head coach Ann Prince scored a game-high 20 points, slightly below her 24-point average.

Prince needed to step up after Reilly Palmer, second on the team in scoring, picked up two quick fouls. She didn’t play the rest of the first half.

The Wolves led 10-7 after the first quarter before going on their game-changing run. A 3-pointer by Reese Booth was followed by four baskets from Prince — two from behind the arc — to stretch Elkhorn North’s lead to 14.

“Our defensive pressure helped us create those scoring chances,’’ Ann Prince said. “Our girls were flying around out there.’’

The Wolves outscored the Cougars 24-7 in the quarter and led 34-14 at halftime. That advantage grew to 30 late in the game with the help of Palmer, who scored 11 in the second half.