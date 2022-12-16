Class B No. 2 Platteview boys pull out close win, advance to final of Cougar Classic

It’s now back-to-back 53-51 wins for the No. 2 team in the Class B preseason ratings.

Those are better than losses, for sure, for Platteview.

“I think we're going to get everybody's best shot,’’ Trojans coach Tim Brotzki said. “That's new in a way for us, but we've had some success over the last couple years, right? We start four seniors this year. So these guys have been through it before.”

Platteview weathered a last shot by Blair to win its opener Friday night in the Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross. The Trojans (4-0) got 14 points from Connor Millikan, 13 from Millard South transfer Trey Moseman and 12 from Ezra Stewart.

“We knew Blair was going to junk-defense us,’’ Brotzki said. “I thought we handled it well at times and other times we didn’t.”

Platteview will play Gross, which is 4-1 for new coach Terrence O’Donnell, in Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game. Gross matched last season’s win total by beating preseason Class C-1 No. 8 Boys Town 57-48.

Millikan reached the 2,000-point plateau in the first of the 53-51 wins, Tuesday against Beatrice. He could take down the state’s career scoring record of 2,748 by Wilsonville’s Bill Holliday, whose final season was 1960.

“I wouldn't trade him for anybody in the world,” Brotzki said. “Tonight he looked good at times. I thought he played well. He played real confident at times. And then he got a little frustrated, I think, because he missed a couple shots. But again, Connor is a great player. He’s probably averaging 25 points a game and 10 rebounds. I’ll take that any day.”

But Platteview is more than Millikan. Alex Draper, who had only two points against the Bears, made 10 3s for the school record against Malcolm earlier in the season.

“Trey helps. Alex Draper Helps. Ezra Stewart helps,’’ Brotzki said. “Then we have a sophomore inside, Reiman Zebert, who this was his fourth varsity game. We’re learning to play together. I think we were about one 3-pointer away from breaking it open in the third quarter.

“Our guys weren’t real happy in the locker room and I said, ‘Guys, in a month, we’re not going to remember this game other than it counts as a W and that’s what we need right now.”

Blair (3-3), which also went to state last season, clawed back from trailing by 13 early in the second half although it never led. Platteview didn’t score in the final 2:13, with Blair closing to 2 with a basket by Easton Bosanek with 1:53 left.

Bo Meier took the last shot for the Bears, an 8-footer that banked off the rim. J’Shawn Unger, a junior, led the Bears with 18 points and Greyson Kay added 13.

Blair (3-3)............. 17 8 13 11 — 51

Platteview (4-0)... 21 12 15 5 — 53

B: J’Shawn Unger 18, Greyson Kay 13, Ben Holcomb 8, Easton Bosanek 8, Nolan Slominski 2, Bo Meier 2.

P: Connor Millikan 14, Trey Moseman 13, Ezra Stewart 12, Cael Wichman 6, Elijah Steele 6, Alex Draper 2.

Gross 57, Boys Town 48

Boys Town (0-3) trailed 27-10 at halftime before scoring the first 13 points of the third quarter. Gross regained a double-digit lead before a late push by the Cowboys stalled out in the final minute.

Jackson Drake led Gross with 14 points. Malachi Washington had 12 of his 17 points in the final quarter for Boys Town.

Boys Town (0-3).......... 8 2 16 22 -- 48

Omaha Gross (4-1)... 13 14 12 18 -- 57

BT: Malachi Washington 17, Zach Taylor 13, Darien Whitaker 7, Nyree Poteet 3, Zeph Thomas 3, Antron Izzard 3, DaShawn Gomes 2.

OG: Jackson Drake 14, Alex Gonzalez 12, Malual Kong 12, Nathan Paczkowski 7, Colby Duncan 5, Jayden Bowen 3, Charlie Paladino 2, Ryan Weiss 2.

Holiday Hoops at Hastings

Hastings College is hosting the seven-game Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic on Saturday that begins at 10 a.m.

Five of the 14 teams were included in the preseason ratings. Tickets are $10 at the door and are good for the entire seven-game slate.

Capsules of the seven games:

10 a.m. — Kearney Catholic (2-2) vs. Sandy Creek (1-4): The Stars are led by Landon Edeal, who is averaging 11 ppg.

11:40 — Minden (3-2) vs. Preseason Class C-2 No. 8 Doniphan Trumbull (5-0): Caden Bradley averages 13.8 ppg for the Whippets. Jack Poppe and Jaden Williams each average 13 for Doniphan-Trumbull.

1:20 — Kearney (4-1) vs. Elkhorn North (0-5): Ben Johnson leads the Bearcats by averaging 14.8 ppg. Elkhorn North has played three ranked Class B teams and a Class A opponent in North Platte.

3 — Preseason Class C-2 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (0-4) vs. Shelton (2-1): It’s been a rare rough start for the Crusaders, who returned only one starter from last year. Shelton’s Ashton Simmons averages 24 points a game and Riley Bombeck 19, GICC’s Ishmael Nadir 21.7.

4:40 — Sidney (4-1) vs. Hastings (0-3): Sidney’s only loss was 65-59 to preseason Class B No. 5 Scottsbluff in the Western Conference tournament final.

6:20 — Preseason Class D-2 No. 3 Osceola (5-0) vs. Class C-2 No. 7 Hastings St. Cecilia (2-3): Kale Gustafson of Osceola is averaging 18 a game.

8 — Preseason Class C-2 No. 3 Amherst (4-0) vs. Adams Central (4-0): The day’s only undefeated matchup. Jayden Teichmeier of Adams Central averages 15.5 ppg., Tayje Hadwiger of Amherst 15.2.

Note: Records through Thursday

Standing Bear football

The decision this week that Lincoln’s new Standing Bear High School won’t have a varsity football team when it opens may require the NSAA to redo the Class B football schedules that its staff exerted extra time to allow for Standing Bear and Gretna East to come in for the second year of the state’s two-year scheduling cycle.

Frankly, I weary of the Lincoln Public Schools rationale, i.e., cop-out, that its decisions on Lincoln Northwest giving up varsity football after three games last season and not having varsity girls and boys basketball teams this season were made out of concern for “student safety.” After all, it was former LPS district athletic director Kathi Wieskamp, who also was on the NSAA board, who urged the NSAA to make an exception and allow Standing Bear (and Gretna East) to gain schedules mid-cycle. Not that I like the NSAA dictating when schools can open or create mergers or cooperative sponsorships.

If the NSAA does not redo schedules, there will be nine teams short a game. If it does a redo, and it should, it should bill LPS for the time it takes.​

