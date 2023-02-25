FIRTH, Neb. — Class B No. 5 Norris has a senior class with a perfect record.
Four-for-four going to the state tournament.
The Titans defeated unranked Omaha Duchesne 39-30 in the B-8 district final.
Sage Burbach had a game-high 12 points for Norris (16-9). Duchesne finished 16-9.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
