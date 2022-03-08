Class B: Norris defeats York, will get rematch with Elkhorn North

LINCOLN — No. 3 Norris has its state tournament rematch with defending Class B girls champion Elkhorn North.

The Titans (21-4) held No. 5 York to six points in the first half and four more in the third quarter of their 43-22 win Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I was really proud of the way the girls focused in on what we wanted to shut down, and they have obviously a really good shooting team,’’ Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “But we were able to kind of limit them to one opportunity, I thought, which was pretty critical. Sometimes throughout the year that hasn't always been the norm but today it was one shot and we had the rebound.”

Norris will meet No. 1 Elkhorn North at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at PBA. The Titans lost to Elkhorn North 46-33 in the 2021 final. This season, the Wolves defeated Norris 54-37 in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final and 43-37 later in the regular season.

“They say it’s hard to beat a team three teams, right?’’ Hagerman said. “No, hey, we know what we’re up against now."

“Like we just talked to the girls, the first game (at state) is always one of the tougher ones. You get by that, anything can happen. So we’ll start preparing for that tonight and be ready to go Thursday.”

Anistyn Rice and Sage Burbach shared game honors with nine points apiece for York.

“Sage, what she did for us today was huge,’’ Hagerman said, “She just battled the big girl (6-2 junior Anna Briggs of York, held to four points). She got a lot of rebounds and scored a few buckets inside.”

York finished 21-5.

Norris (21-4)......10 8 11 14—43

York (21-5)..........3 3 4 12—22

N: Anistyn Rice 9, Sage Burbach 9, Ella Waters 6, Gracie Kircher 5, Grayson Piening 4, Grace Kohler 4, Sydney Jelinek 3, Delaney White 3.

Y: Destiny Shepherd 7, Anna Briggs 4, Lauryn Haggadone 3, Mattie Pohl 2, Masa Scheierman 2, Kynli Combs 2, Kiersten Portwine 2.​

