Class B: Norris defeats York, will get rematch with Elkhorn North

LINCOLN — No. 3 Norris has its state tournament rematch with defending Class B girls champion Elkhorn North.
The Titans (21-4) held No. 5 York to six points in the first half and four more in the third quarter of their 43-22 win Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I was really proud of the way the girls focused in on what we wanted to shut down, and they have obviously a really good shooting team,’’ Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “But we were able to kind of limit them to one opportunity, I thought, which was pretty critical. Sometimes throughout the year that hasn't always been the norm but today it was one shot and we had the rebound.”
Norris will meet No. 1 Elkhorn North at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at PBA. The Titans lost to Elkhorn North 46-33 in the 2021 final. This season, the Wolves defeated Norris 54-37 in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final and 43-37 later in the regular season.
“They say it’s hard to beat a team three teams, right?’’ Hagerman said. “No, hey, we know what we’re up against now."
“Like we just talked to the girls, the first game (at state) is always one of the tougher ones. You get by that, anything can happen. So we’ll start preparing for that tonight and be ready to go Thursday.”
Anistyn Rice and Sage Burbach shared game honors with nine points apiece for York.
“Sage, what she did for us today was huge,’’ Hagerman said, “She just battled the big girl (6-2 junior Anna Briggs of York, held to four points). She got a lot of rebounds and scored a few buckets inside.”
Norris (21-4) ......10 8 11 14—43 York (21-5) ..........3 3 4 12—22
N: Anistyn Rice 9, Sage Burbach 9, Ella Waters 6, Gracie Kircher 5, Grayson Piening 4, Grace Kohler 4, Sydney Jelinek 3, Delaney White 3.
Y: Destiny Shepherd 7, Anna Briggs 4, Lauryn Haggadone 3, Mattie Pohl 2, Masa Scheierman 2, Kynli Combs 2, Kiersten Portwine 2.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
From left: York's Kiersten Portwine, Norris' Sophia Talero, York's Chloe Koch and Norris' Delaney White and collide while trying to snag a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, right, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler scores on a second-half fast break against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek sits on the bench with ice on her knee after getting injured against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening shoots over York's Lauryn Haggadone during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports