Class B: Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game

LINCOLN — Friday's state basketball tournament semifinal between Norris and York was settled in part by a shot at the end of the third quarter.
That's when Brianna Stai banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Titans back on top and give her team momentum heading into the final period.
The Titans went on a 9-0 run soon after and finally put away the Dukes 43-36 in Class B action at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Top-ranked Norris advances to the final Saturday at 2 p.m. in search of its first state title.
Norris led by nine in the first half but York fought back to take a two-point lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter. That's when Stai sank her long 3-pointer to help get the Titans back on track.
"That shot was lucky for sure," Stai said. "I was just happy it went in."
The importance of the shot wasn't lost on Norris coach Mark Hagerman.
"Is that huge or what?" he said. "Bri hit two big 3-pointers when things were still pretty dicey."
York coach Matt Kern said Stai's second 3-pointer, which came early in the fourth quarter, was the biggest. It was part of that nine-point run that put the Titans ahead to stay.
"Our reaction in the huddle after she hit the first one was still positive," he said. "But that second one, in my opinion, was even bigger."
The Titans put the game away with free throws, scoring their final eight points at the line.
Stai had five during that run, Maddie Collier two and Kalli Kroeker one.
Stai finished with a game-high 16 while Collier had nine. Norris made six 3-pointers after sinking 12 in a first-round win over Bennington.
"I thought we needed to hold them to five and they got six," Kern said. "We fought the best we could."
Masa Scheierman finished with 13 points for the Dukes while Maddie Portwine had 12 before fouling out in the final minute.
Stai said the Titans are focused on trying to win that first state title for Hagerman, who has coached Norris to three runner-up finishes.
"All of us want to win it so much," she said. "But most of all we want to win it for him."
York (21-4).............6 13 10 7—36
Norris (22-2)..........13 6 11 13—43
Y: Masa Scheierman 13, Destiny Shepherd 7, Kassidy Stuckey 12, Mattie Pohl 4.
N: Maddie Collier 9, Ella Waters 3, Brianna Stai 16, Kalli Kroeker 6, Delaney White 6, Gracie Kircher 3.