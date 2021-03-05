Class B: Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game

LINCOLN — Friday's state basketball tournament semifinal between Norris and York was settled in part by a shot at the end of the third quarter.

That's when Brianna Stai banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Titans back on top and give her team momentum heading into the final period.

The Titans went on a 9-0 run soon after and finally put away the Dukes 43-36 in Class B action at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Top-ranked Norris advances to the final Saturday at 2 p.m. in search of its first state title.

Norris led by nine in the first half but York fought back to take a two-point lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter. That's when Stai sank her long 3-pointer to help get the Titans back on track.

"That shot was lucky for sure," Stai said. "I was just happy it went in."

The importance of the shot wasn't lost on Norris coach Mark Hagerman.

"Is that huge or what?" he said. "Bri hit two big 3-pointers when things were still pretty dicey."

York coach Matt Kern said Stai's second 3-pointer, which came early in the fourth quarter, was the biggest. It was part of that nine-point run that put the Titans ahead to stay.