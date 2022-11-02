 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class B: Norris sweeps Sidney to advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Norris defeated Sidney 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 on Wednesday in a first-round Class B match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 29-7 Titans advance to play Omaha Skutt in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Lady Raiders finish the season 28-7.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

