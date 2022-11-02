Class B: Norris sweeps Sidney to advance to state semifinals

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.
LINCOLN — Norris defeated Sidney 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 on Wednesday in a first-round Class B match at the state volleyball tournament.
The 29-7 Titans advance to play Omaha Skutt in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Lady Raiders finish the season 28-7.
