Class B: Omaha Roncalli gets revenge on Skutt for first state title since 1996

Omaha Roncalli squared its season series with Omaha Skutt in a most satisfying way, beating the No. 1 team 52-37 for the Crimson Pride's first state title since 1996.
Quincy Evans had 16 points and Jake Orr 12 as No. 2 Roncalli finished 22-4. It lost twice to Skutt before beating the SkyHawks in subdistricts.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball championship games, Friday
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a loose ball during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrate a 3-pointer during their championship game against Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak tries to get a shot past Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after Omaha Skutt Catholic calls a timeout with Roncalli in the lead during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Ava Stroud, left, and Jordan Ernstmeyer hug after losing to North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, tries to pass the ball away from Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel, facing, hugs Madelyn Dolezal after defeating Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel shoots between Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt, left, and Abby Wachal during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Head Coach Wade Coulter and Jordan Ernstmeyer cheer a call that went their way in the first half against North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley tries to block North Bend's Sydney Emanuel from shooting a basket in the first halfduring the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, and Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt scramble for a loose ball during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski dribbles past Loomis' Cale Nelson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick Principal and Athletic Director Matt Irish sports a clover-themed look as his team would defeat Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski passes the ball over Loomis' Cristian Blincow during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Caleb Munson dribbles away from Loomis' Clayton Meyer during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Quinn Johnson looks up the scoreboard just before their team gets their runner-up trophy after losing to North Platte St. Patrick in the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson shoots a free-throw against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson, left, and Jack Heiss start to celebrate during the closing seconds of their victory over Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call stopping his fast break against North Platte St. Patrick during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Zarek Branch, bottom, and Loomis' Shay Swanson fight for a loose ball during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call in the first half against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss shoots in front of Loomis' Shay Swanson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr celebrates as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr (right) celebrates with students as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak (left) charges Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Lucas Brown during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (center) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand and Justin Ferrin during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz (right) and Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand battle for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's James Gninefou during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
