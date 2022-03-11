 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class B: Omaha Roncalli gets revenge on Skutt for first state title since 1996

  • Updated
Omaha Roncalli squared its season series with Omaha Skutt in a most satisfying way, beating the No. 1 team 52-37 for the Crimson Pride's first state title since 1996.

Quincy Evans had 16 points and Jake Orr 12 as No. 2 Roncalli finished 22-4. It lost twice to Skutt before beating the SkyHawks in subdistricts.

