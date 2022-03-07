Class B: Omaha Roncalli survives in double OT against Waverly

The simple task of following your own shot helped Omaha Roncalli survive a spirited performance from Waverly Monday and advance in the Class B boys state basketball tournament with a 64-58, double-overtime victory over the Vikings.

After missing a shot from the left side, Crimson Pride forward Brady McGill followed the ball, grabbed the rebound and kissed a shot off the glass to put 20-4 Roncalli ahead 57-55 at the start of the second overtime at the Devaney Center.

It was a lead the Pride would not surrender as they advance to Wednesday's semifinals against either Scottsbluff or Beatrice.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.