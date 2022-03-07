 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Class B: Omaha Roncalli survives in double OT against Waverly

  • Updated
  • 0

The simple task of following your own shot helped Omaha Roncalli survive a spirited performance from Waverly Monday and advance in the Class B boys state basketball tournament with a 64-58, double-overtime victory over the Vikings.

After missing a shot from the left side, Crimson Pride forward Brady McGill followed the ball, grabbed the rebound and kissed a shot off the glass to put 20-4 Roncalli ahead 57-55 at the start of the second overtime at the Devaney Center.

It was a lead the Pride would not surrender as they advance to Wednesday's semifinals against either Scottsbluff or Beatrice.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert