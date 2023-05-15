Here's a look at the Class B results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Omaha Skutt knocks out Wahoo

Omaha Skutt scored four runs in the top of the eighth Monday to defeat Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4-0 in an elimination game.

Maccoy Holtam had a pair of RBIs for the 12-11 SkyHawks, who advance to play in a 7 p.m. game at Fricke Field.

Cade Christensen pitched seven innings to get the win while Ben Teal picked up the save.

Wahoo finishes 20-5.

Omaha Skutt (12-11).......000 000 04—4 7 0

Wahoo (20-5)..................000 000 00—0 6 3

W: Christensen. L: Johnston. 2B: OS, Holtam 2.

Omaha Gross eliminates Platte Valley

Omaha Gross defeated Platte Valley 13-2 on Monday in an elimination game.

Colby Duncan had three hits while Isaac Bies and Casey Braun each had two RBIs in the game played at Tal Anderson Field.

Creighton commit Connor Capece pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and struck out four.

The 16-7 Cougars advance to a 4 p.m. game Tuesday at Fricke Field.

Platte Valley — a co-op of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead — finishes 13-12.

Omaha Gross (16-7).......302 206—13 13 0

Platte Valley (13-12)......002 000— 2 3 4

W: Capece. L: Thies. 2B: OG, Capece.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 1