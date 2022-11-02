Class B: Omaha Skutt beats Waverly in four sets to advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — The first set slipped away but Omaha Skutt eventually prevailed Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament.

Skutt rallied to post a 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 win over Waverly in a Class B first-round match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory kept the SkyHawks on track to extend their state-record string of championships to eight.

Coach Renee Saunders said she didn't get chatty after the Vikings came back from a 17-12 deficit to capture that first set.

"I said nothing," she said. "We were trying to be perfect and we let up."

Skutt (28-10) bounced back in the second set to regain the momentum, which it rode to the end of the match. The SkyHawks opened a 19-11 lead and eventually took the set on a kill by sophomore Kiera Link.

Saunders' squad opened leads of 9-4 and 16-6 in the third set to post a 14-point win. Skutt took the set when a Waverly shot sailed long.

There was no stopping the SkyHawks as they closed out the match with another 14-point win. Senior setter Ivy Leuck put down the final kill to boost Skutt into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday.

"I'm super-proud of this blue-collar team," Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. "But they have a lot of firepower and when they play like that, it's tough to overcome."

Leuck led the SkyHawks with 15 kills and 31 assists. Senior Morgan Burke had 14 kills while freshman Addison West chipped in 11.

Skutt sophomore Abbie Hagedorn had seven kills and five aces, including a string of three in a row late in the third set.

Senior Kara Kassebaum had 12 kills to pace Waverly, which finishes 19-16.

Waverly (19-16).............26 14 11 11

Omaha Skutt (28-10).....24 25 25 25

W (kills-aces-blocks): Jolee Wiese 3-2-0, Kara Kassebaum 12-0-0, Caylee Rowley 1-0-0, Eden Moore 9-0-0, Renae Landon 2-0-1, Jaelyn Dicke 7-2-0, Joslyn Rice 0-1-0.

OS: Addison West 11-0-1, Nicole Ott 0-2-0, Hailey Kiscoan 7-0-1, Abbie Hagedorn 7-5-0, Paisley Douglas 0-1-0, Kiera Link 5-0-1, Anna Weberg 0-1-0, Morgan Burke 14-0-2, Ivy Leuck 15-1-0.

Set assists: W 28 (Rowley 27, Rice 1); OS 59 (Leuck 31, Brooke Banker 23, Douglas 3, West 1, Link 1).