BASKETBALL

Class B: Omaha Skutt boys defeats Blair in first round of state basketball tournament

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Omaha Skutt shook off the only tense moments of the second half with a 16-2 run and ended Blair's repeat trip to the state tournament with a 62-36 victory in the opening game of the Nebraska boys basketball state tournament.

Skutt (23-1), getting 23 points from James Gninefou, moves on to play the winner of Bennington-Platteview in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

