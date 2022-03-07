Class B: Omaha Skutt boys defeats Blair in first round of state basketball tournament

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Omaha Skutt shook off the only tense moments of the second half with a 16-2 run and ended Blair's repeat trip to the state tournament with a 62-36 victory in the opening game of the Nebraska boys basketball state tournament.
Skutt (23-1), getting 23 points from James Gninefou, moves on to play the winner of Bennington-Platteview in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
