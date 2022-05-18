 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Omaha Skutt defeats Waverly to remain alive in the state tournament

​Omaha Skutt defeated Waverly 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive in the Class B state baseball tournament.

The 21-7 SkyHawks have won three straight tourney games since losing their opener Saturday against Elkhorn.

Cade Christensen posted the complete-game win while Joe Connolly had two RBIs for Skutt, which advances to play Friday at 4 p.m. at UNO. The winner of that game will advance to play Waverly — which suffered its first tourney loss Wednesday — in the 7 p.m. final.

The Vikings, seeking their first state title, fall to 16-14.

