Class B: Omaha Skutt defends state title with shootout win over Norris

Corinne Merkel completed a perfect round of penalty kicks for defending champion Omaha Skutt as the No. 1 SkyHawks outlasted No. 2 Norris 3-2 in Monday’s Class B girls soccer final at Morrison Stadium.
Skutt was a player down for most of the match when starting goalkeeper Madalyn Meyer was shown a red card for a collision out of the goal box.
Presley Douglas scored Skutt’s first goal. She was hurt early in the second half and was taken by rescue squad to a hospital.
Grace Kohler got the equalizer quickly for Norris. A similar sequence produced the second goals, with Elizabeth Rosenthal scoring for Skutt and Kennedy Sullivan answering for Norris.
McKenna Mann replaced Meyer in goal for Skutt.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Monday