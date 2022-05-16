 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
SOCCER

Class B: Omaha Skutt defends state title with shootout win over Norris

  • Updated
  • 0

Corinne Merkel completed a perfect round of penalty kicks for defending champion Omaha Skutt as the No. 1 SkyHawks outlasted No. 2 Norris 3-2 in Monday’s Class B girls soccer final at Morrison Stadium.

Skutt was a player down for most of the match when starting goalkeeper Madalyn Meyer was shown a red card for a collision out of the goal box.

Presley Douglas scored Skutt’s first goal. She was hurt early in the second half and was taken by rescue squad to a hospital.

Grace Kohler got the equalizer quickly for Norris. A similar sequence produced the second goals, with Elizabeth Rosenthal scoring for Skutt and Kennedy Sullivan answering for Norris.

McKenna Mann replaced Meyer in goal for Skutt.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert