Class B: Omaha Skutt defends state title with shootout win over Norris

Corinne Merkel completed a perfect round of penalty kicks for defending champion Omaha Skutt as the No. 1 SkyHawks outlasted No. 2 Norris 3-2 in Monday’s Class B girls soccer final at Morrison Stadium.

Skutt was a player down for most of the match when starting goalkeeper Madalyn Meyer was shown a red card for a collision out of the goal box.

Presley Douglas scored Skutt’s first goal. She was hurt early in the second half and was taken by rescue squad to a hospital.

Grace Kohler got the equalizer quickly for Norris. A similar sequence produced the second goals, with Elizabeth Rosenthal scoring for Skutt and Kennedy Sullivan answering for Norris.

McKenna Mann replaced Meyer in goal for Skutt.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.