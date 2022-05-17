Class B: Omaha Skutt downs Beatrice to stay alive in state baseball tournament

Omaha Skutt defeated Beatrice 8-7 on Tuesday night in an elimination game at the Class B state baseball tournament.
Mason Kass had a walk-off RBI single to keep the SkyHawks alive.
The Orangemen rallied to tie the game with a three-run seventh. Tucker Timmerman belted a two-run homer and Austin Burroughs brought home the third run with a sacrifice fly.
Gavin Brummund had a home run for 20-7 Skutt, which will play another elimination game Wednesday.
Beatrice, the defending state champion, finishes 18-6.
Beatrice (18-6)........102 010 3—7 9 2 Om. Skutt (20-7).....106 000 1—8 11 0
W: Bergman. L: Nelson. 2B: B, Reis, Nelson; OS, Connolly. HR: B, Timmerman; OS, Brummund.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Tuesday
Elkhorn North's Luke Tillman steals second base after Waverly's Landon Oelke couldn't field the throw during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Nash Petersen, left and Jake Bream kill time in the dugout during a rain delay in their game against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley, facing and Sam Huff play catch in a hallway during a rain delay to the start of their game gainst Waverly during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday. In the background is Chris Thiessenn's service dog, Buddy.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley tags Waverly'a Payton Engel on a pick-off play during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Luke Tillman scores on a ball hit by Jett Grossart as Waverly catcher Jake Bream can't come up with the throw in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Drew Miller, left, celebrates with Payton Engel after scoring in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Waverly dugout celebrates a walk by Levi Powell in the third inning against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill started the game against Waverly during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's James Van Cleave started the game against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dylan Driessen started against Millard South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Braden Cannon starts against MIllard West during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Borner drives back into first base as Millard South's Conlin Grady can't handle the throw during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday. Borner would advance to third on the first-inning play. Millard South pitcher Braden Cannon was charged with an error on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout greets Devin Jones after he scored in the first inning on a hit by Rice Whitaker against Millard South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Logan Anderson has trouble playing the bounce on a ball hit by Millard West's Dylan Driessen in the first inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
