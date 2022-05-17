 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Omaha Skutt downs Beatrice to stay alive in state baseball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Skutt defeated Beatrice 8-7 on Tuesday night in an elimination game at the Class B state baseball tournament.

Mason Kass had a walk-off RBI single to keep the SkyHawks alive.

The Orangemen rallied to tie the game with a three-run seventh. Tucker Timmerman belted a two-run homer and Austin Burroughs brought home the third run with a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Brummund had a home run for 20-7 Skutt, which will play another elimination game Wednesday.

Beatrice, the defending state champion, finishes 18-6.

Beatrice (18-6)........102  010  3—7    9  2

Om. Skutt (20-7).....106  000  1—8  11  0

W: Bergman. L: Nelson. 2B: B, Reis, Nelson; OS, Connolly. HR: B, Timmerman; OS, Brummund.

