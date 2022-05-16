Class B: Omaha Skutt eliminates Omaha Gross

Maccoy Holtam had three RBIs for the 19-7 SkyHawks, who defeated their River Cities Conference rival to remain alive in the tourney.
Skutt led 7-2 after three innings and the Cougars could get no closer than two runs the rest of the way. The SkyHawks tacked on three in the seventh to put the game away.
Gross, which lost to Skutt for the third time this season, finishes 18-9.
Omaha Skutt (19-7) ... 322;000;3--10;6;1
Omaha Gross (18-9) ... 110;102;0--5;5;1
W: DeNourie. L: K. Capece. 2B: OS, Rempel; OG, Kosse, Bies. 3B: OS, Holtam 2; OG, Bies.
mike.patterson@owh.com
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
