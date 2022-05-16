 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class B: Omaha Skutt eliminates Omaha Gross

  • Updated
  • 0

Maccoy Holtam had three RBIs for the 19-7 SkyHawks, who defeated their River Cities Conference rival to remain alive in the tourney.

Skutt led 7-2 after three innings and the Cougars could get no closer than two runs the rest of the way. The SkyHawks tacked on three in the seventh to put the game away.

Gross, which lost to Skutt for the third time this season, finishes 18-9.

Omaha Skutt (19-7) ... 322;000;3--10;6;1

Omaha Gross (18-9) ... 110;102;0--5;5;1

W: DeNourie. L: K. Capece. 2B: OS, Rempel; OG, Kosse, Bies. 3B: OS, Holtam 2; OG, Bies.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

